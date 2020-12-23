Realme Buds Air Pro Master Edition true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds have launched alongside the Realme Watch S and the Realme Watch S Pro smartwatches in India. These earbuds have been designed by popular artist José Lévy and sport a smooth glossy mirror finish. These are an addition to the already available white and black options of the Realme Buds Air Pro. Apart from the new mirror finish, the specifications of the Realme Buds Air Pro Master Edition are identical to the Realme Buds Air Pro launched in October. The earbuds come with features like active noise cancellation, 94 millisecond super low latency, and dual-mic noise cancellation for calls.

Realme Buds Air Pro Master Edition price in India, sale date

Realme Buds Air Pro Master Edition are priced in India at Rs. 4,999. The first sale of these new earbuds will be held on January 8 at 12pm (noon). They will be available via Flipkart, Realme.com, and partnered offline stores. The Realme Buds Air Pro Master Edition are listed as ‘New Wave Silver' colour option on the company site.

Realme Buds Air Pro Master Edition features

The new Realme Buds Air Pro Master Edition feature Bluetooth v5 for connectivity, and are powered by 10mm dynamic drivers. They offer active noise cancellation with noise reduction of up to 35dB, thanks to a dual-microphone system for ANC and voice calls. Realme Buds Air Pro Master Edition include a 94ms low latency mode, along with a transparency mode for letting ambient noise in. Realme Buds Air Pro Master Edition claim to offer up to 25 hours of battery life, thanks to the large 486mAh battery in the case. With ANC kept on, Realme says you can use them for up to 20 hours with the case. Also, it is said to support fast charging with 15 minutes of charge offering seven hours of playback.

New earbuds come with IPX4 water resistance and has a Realme S1 chip for intelligent noise cancellation. There's also dual-mic noise cancellation for sharper and clearer calls. The case has a unique cobble shape and the earbuds weigh just 5 grams each. Features like smart wear detection, touch controls, and voice assistance are integrated. The Realme Buds Air Pro Master Edition pairs with the Realme Link app for connecting with smartphones.