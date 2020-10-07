Realme Buds Air Pro and Buds Wireless Pro earphones have been launched in India, priced at Rs. 3,999 and Rs. 4,999 respectively. The Buds Air Pro is a pair of true wireless earphones, while the Buds Wireless Pro features a neckband-style wireless design. Both new pairs of earphones feature active noise cancellation, and are the latest in the growing range of audio products from Realme. Realme also launched several new products across product segments including a 55-inch 4K TV, a soundbar, a new smartphone, and more.

Realme Buds Air Pro, Buds Wireless Pro pricing and availability

The Realme Buds Air Pro will go on sale on October 16 at midnight on Realme's online store and Flipkart, and will soon also be available at various offline stores across the country. For the festive sales, the company has announced an introductory price of Rs. 4,499 for the true wireless earphones, a discount of Rs. 500 from the regular price of Rs. 4,999.

The Realme Buds Wireless Pro will also go on sale on October 16 at midnight, although initial availability will be on Realme's online store and Amazon, followed by wider availability at offline stores later. The introductory price for the festive season will be Rs. 2,999, a discount of Rs. 1,000 from the regular price of Rs. 3,999.

Realme Buds Air Pro specifications and features

Realme's first true wireless earphones with active noise cancellation, the Buds Air Pro promises noise reduction of up to 35dB, thanks to a dual-microphone system for ANC and voice calls. The earphones feature Bluetooth 5 for connectivity, and are powered by 10mm dynamic drivers.

Additional features on the Realme Buds Air Pro include 94ms low latency mode, transparency mode, up to 25 hours of battery life on the earphones and case, fast charging, touch controls, and IPX4 water resistance. The earphones will be available in two colours — white and black.

Realme Buds Wireless Pro specifications and features

The second audio product launched by Realme is the Buds Wireless Pro, which also features active noise cancellation, transparency mode, low latency mode, IPX4 water resistance, and fast charging. Apart from this, the neckband-style earphones have a claimed battery life of up to 22 hours per charge, and are powered by 13.6mm dynamic drivers.

A key feature on the Realme Buds Wireless Pro is support for the LDAC Bluetooth codec, which promises better sound quality thanks to the ability to handle larger data streams from supported source devices. The new earphones will be available in two colours — party yellow and disco green.

