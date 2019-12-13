Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • Realme Buds Air Price in India, Specifications Leak Ahead of December 17 Launch

Realme Buds Air Price in India, Specifications Leak Ahead of December 17 Launch

Realme Buds Air is said to carry a price tag of Rs. 4,999.

By | Updated: 13 December 2019 14:19 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Realme Buds Air Price in India, Specifications Leak Ahead of December 17 Launch

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Madhav Sheth

Realme Buds Air is already teased to come with wireless charging support to counter Apple AirPods

Highlights
  • Realme Buds Air are said to have R1 chip
  • The earbuds will come in multiple colour variants
  • Realme Buds Air are rumoured to deliver 17 hours of battery life

Realme Buds Air price and specifications have been leaked just days ahead of their formal launch. The first truly wireless earbuds from Realme that would take on the Apple AirPods 2 are scheduled to debut in India on Tuesday, December 17. Meanwhile, a report has surfaced online that reveal the earbuds in detail. The Realme Buds Air are claimed to come with a proprietary R1 SoC that could be Realme's answer to Apple's H1 chip powering the AirPods 2. The new earbuds are also rumoured to deliver as much as 17 hours of battery life on a single charge.

Realme Buds Air price in India (rumoured)

As per the list leaked by GizmoChina, the Realme Buds Air will come with a price tag of Rs. 4,999. This is identical to what we saw on a brief listing spotted on Flipkart earlier this week.

Realme Buds Air specifications, features

Alongside the pricing details, the list shared online shows the key specifications of the Realme Buds Air. The earbuds are said to have dual microphones along with electronic noise cancellation technology to reduce ambient noise while making phone calls. Further, you'll get 12mm drivers that are already confirmed to have “Bass boost” functionality.

The Realme Buds Air are also found to have features such as wear detection, touch control, and a low latency gaming mode. Further, the purported specifications list shows that the earbuds would have a USB Type-C port for charging and 17 hours of battery life -- a few hours less than the 24-hour battery life claimed on the AirPods.

The leaked list also includes colour details of the new earbuds that have already been teased officially. Similarly, there is a mentioning of Bluetooth v5.0, which exists on AirPods and many other truly wireless earbuds. The list also says that the Realme Buds Air will come with wireless charging support that Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth confirmed on Thursday.

Realme is hosting the launch event in New Delhi to announce the debut of the Realme Buds Air alongside the Realme X2 on December 17. Meanwhile, you can expect some official teasers showing off the key features of the new earbuds releasing on the Web.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme Buds Air price in India, Realme Buds Air specifications, Realme Buds Air, Realme
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
The Game Awards 2019: All Major Announcements, Including Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II, Godfall
Jumanji: The Next Level Post-Credits Scene, Explained
Honor Smartphones

Related Stories

Realme Buds Air Price in India, Specifications Leak Ahead of December 17 Launch
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 With Quad Rear Cameras Launched
  2. BSNL’s New Rs. 96, Rs. 236 Prepaid Plans Offer 10GB of Daily 4G Data: Report
  3. Google’s Messages App Getting Verified SMS Feature in India
  4. Apple’s New Mac Pro Can Cost Over $50,000
  5. This Could Be Xiaomi's Answer to Google Nest Hub, Amazon Echo Show 8
  6. Realme Buds Air Price in India, Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch
  7. Xbox Series X is Microsoft’s Next Gaming Console, Coming in Holiday 2020
  8. Oppo A9 2020 Gets a Vanilla Mint Colour Variant in India
  9. Redmi Note 8 Pro to Go on Sale at 12 Noon via Amazon, Mi.com
  10. Netflix Tests Long-Term Subscription Plans in India With Discounts
#Latest Stories
  1. NASA Finds Shallow Deposits of Water Ice on Mars That Astronauts Could Reach With a Shovel
  2. Fortnite Finally Gets Split-Screen Support on Consoles, Brings Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Content
  3. Realme Buds Air Price in India, Specifications Leak Ahead of December 17 Launch
  4. The Game Awards 2019: All Major Announcements, Including Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II, Godfall
  5. WhatsApp Moves Wallpaper Option, Adds New Skin Tones for Select Emojis in Latest Beta for Android
  6. Xiaomi Smart Display Tipped to Be in the Works With Google Nest Hub-Like Design
  7. Scientists Devise 'Lifespan Clock' for Vertebrates
  8. Ghost Stories Trailer Sets Up India’s Next Netflix Original
  9. YouTube Music Said to Outpace Spotify and Local Rivals in India
  10. Google’s Messages App Getting Verified SMS Feature to Help You Identify Trustworthy Business Messages
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.