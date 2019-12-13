Realme Buds Air price and specifications have been leaked just days ahead of their formal launch. The first truly wireless earbuds from Realme that would take on the Apple AirPods 2 are scheduled to debut in India on Tuesday, December 17. Meanwhile, a report has surfaced online that reveal the earbuds in detail. The Realme Buds Air are claimed to come with a proprietary R1 SoC that could be Realme's answer to Apple's H1 chip powering the AirPods 2. The new earbuds are also rumoured to deliver as much as 17 hours of battery life on a single charge.

Realme Buds Air price in India (rumoured)

As per the list leaked by GizmoChina, the Realme Buds Air will come with a price tag of Rs. 4,999. This is identical to what we saw on a brief listing spotted on Flipkart earlier this week.

Realme Buds Air specifications, features

Alongside the pricing details, the list shared online shows the key specifications of the Realme Buds Air. The earbuds are said to have dual microphones along with electronic noise cancellation technology to reduce ambient noise while making phone calls. Further, you'll get 12mm drivers that are already confirmed to have “Bass boost” functionality.

The Realme Buds Air are also found to have features such as wear detection, touch control, and a low latency gaming mode. Further, the purported specifications list shows that the earbuds would have a USB Type-C port for charging and 17 hours of battery life -- a few hours less than the 24-hour battery life claimed on the AirPods.

The leaked list also includes colour details of the new earbuds that have already been teased officially. Similarly, there is a mentioning of Bluetooth v5.0, which exists on AirPods and many other truly wireless earbuds. The list also says that the Realme Buds Air will come with wireless charging support that Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth confirmed on Thursday.

Realme is hosting the launch event in New Delhi to announce the debut of the Realme Buds Air alongside the Realme X2 on December 17. Meanwhile, you can expect some official teasers showing off the key features of the new earbuds releasing on the Web.