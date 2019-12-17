Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • Realme Buds Air Truly Wireless Earbuds With Up to 17 Hours Battery Life Launched in India

Realme Buds Air Truly Wireless Earbuds With Up to 17 Hours Battery Life Launched in India

Realme Buds Air price is set at Rs. 3,999 and the first sale for the earbuds will take place 2pm today.

By | Updated: 17 December 2019 13:43 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Realme Buds Air Truly Wireless Earbuds With Up to 17 Hours Battery Life Launched in India

Realme Buds Air comes with two microphones as well as environment noise cancellation support

Highlights
  • Realme Buds Air will be sold via Realme.com and Flipkart
  • The company is offering three colour options for the earbuds
  • Realme Buds Air are Realme’s first truly wireless earbuds

Realme Buds Air, the Chinese smartphone maker's first truly wireless earbuds, are official. Announced on Tuesday alongside the Realme X2 at an event in New Delhi, the earbuds come with a design that is quite reminiscent of the Apple AirPods. Realme claims that Buds Air can provide a total of 17 hours of music playback on a single charge, however there is a caveat. This backup includes the time provided by the extra charge present in the wireless charging case of the earbuds.

Realme Buds Air price in India, sale date

Realme Buds Air price is set at Rs. 3,999 and these will go on sale for the first time later today at 2pm. The second sale for Realme Buds Air is scheduled for December 23. In terms of the colour options, the company is providing Yellow, Black, and White. The Realme Buds Air will be offered via Flipkart and Realme.com.

At this pricing, Realme Buds Air will be competing with the likes of Leaf Pods and Noise Shots X3, both of which are also available under Rs. 5,000 in the country.

Realme Buds Air features

In terms of the features, Realme Buds Air come with a 12mm bass boost driver, multi-layer composite diaphragm, and environment noise cancellation support for calling. The earbuds also support dual-channel transmission and the company has added a dedicated gaming mode with low-latency.

realme buds air 2 gadgets 360 realme

Realme Buds Air will be available in three colour variants - Black, White, and Yellow

 

Wireless charging and the presence of USB Type-C port are two features that set the Realme Buds Ai apart from this price segment. The bundled charging case with the Buds Air support wireless charging and it also includes USB Type-C in case you want to charging using a cable. As mentioned, Realme claims that the Buds Air will be able to offer 17 hours of music playback that includes the extra backup provided by the charging case. Without that extra charge, the earbuds will last 3 hours of music playback. The charging case support Qi wireless charging so it can be used with any Qi-compatible chargers.

Additionally, Realme Buds Air come with auto-connection support, in-ear detection, two microphones, Google Assistant integration, and touch controls. The earbuds also pack Bluetooth 5.0. A single earbud weighs 4.16 grams, whereas the charging case is 42.3 grams.

“The Realme Buds Air takes care of the beauty, weight and comfort of the headset,” Realme said in a statement. “The use of a large number of natural arcs and highly fitting ear canal design can even make users forget the existence of headphones, and naturally integrate into life.”

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme Buds Air price, Realme Buds Air, Realme, Realme Buds Air specifications
Gaurav Shukla Part of Gadgets 360 news team, Gaurav handles a multitude of responsibilities from covering the latest happenings in the world of science and technology to editing and assigning news stories. In another life, he used to be a technology blogger, writing about Android and its massive ecosystem. Paranoid about online surveillance, Gaurav believes an artificial general intelligence is one day going to take over the world, or maybe not. He is a big Person of Interest fan though. More
Realme X50 Launch Date May Be January 5, CMO’s Latest Post Suggests
Realme X2 With Quad Rear Cameras, Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Honor Smartphones

Related Stories

Realme Buds Air Truly Wireless Earbuds With Up to 17 Hours Battery Life Launched in India
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. BSNL Reduces Validity of Rs. 118, Rs. 187, Rs. 399 Prepaid Plans: All Details
  2. Realme Buds Air Truly Wireless Earbuds Launched in India
  3. Chandrayaan-2: Space Failure Part of Big Game, NASA-JPL CTO Says
  4. Realme X2 Price in India, Storage Variants Leaked Ahead of Launch
  5. BSNL’s New Rs. 96, Rs. 236 Prepaid Plans Offer 10GB of Daily 4G Data: Report
  6. Realme X2 With Quad Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 730G SoC Launched in India
  7. Vivo V17 Review
  8. Oppo A9 2020 Gets a Vanilla Mint Colour Variant in India
  9. Vivo U20 8GB RAM Variant Launched in India: All You Need to Know
  10. Jumanji: The Next Level, Frozen 2 Rule Weekend Global Box Office
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme PaySa Financial Services Platform Launched in India to Offer Loans to Individuals, SMEs
  2. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Spotted on Bluetooth Certification Listing, Tipping S Pen Location Tracking Feature
  3. Realme X2 Price in India Starts at Rs. 16,999, Realme Buds Air to Retail at Rs. 3,999: Event Highlights
  4. Realme Buds Air Truly Wireless Earbuds With Up to 17 Hours Battery Life Launched in India
  5. Realme X2 With Quad Rear Cameras, Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. Realme X50 Launch Date May Be January 5, CMO’s Latest Post Suggests
  7. OnePlus to Reveal ‘Concept One’ at CES 2020, May Be Its First Concept Smartphone
  8. Oscars 2020: Gully Boy Fails to Make the Cut for Best International Feature Film Shortlist
  9. Microsoft Edge Based on Chromium to Roll Out via Windows Updates, Toolkit to Control Auto-Installation Released
  10. OnePlus 7T Pro Starts Receiving OxygenOS 10.0.5 Update, Brings Fixes and November Security Patch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.