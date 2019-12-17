Realme Buds Air, the Chinese smartphone maker's first truly wireless earbuds, are official. Announced on Tuesday alongside the Realme X2 at an event in New Delhi, the earbuds come with a design that is quite reminiscent of the Apple AirPods. Realme claims that Buds Air can provide a total of 17 hours of music playback on a single charge, however there is a caveat. This backup includes the time provided by the extra charge present in the wireless charging case of the earbuds.

Realme Buds Air price in India, sale date

Realme Buds Air price is set at Rs. 3,999 and these will go on sale for the first time later today at 2pm. The second sale for Realme Buds Air is scheduled for December 23. In terms of the colour options, the company is providing Yellow, Black, and White. The Realme Buds Air will be offered via Flipkart and Realme.com.

At this pricing, Realme Buds Air will be competing with the likes of Leaf Pods and Noise Shots X3, both of which are also available under Rs. 5,000 in the country.

Realme Buds Air features

In terms of the features, Realme Buds Air come with a 12mm bass boost driver, multi-layer composite diaphragm, and environment noise cancellation support for calling. The earbuds also support dual-channel transmission and the company has added a dedicated gaming mode with low-latency.

Realme Buds Air will be available in three colour variants - Black, White, and Yellow

Wireless charging and the presence of USB Type-C port are two features that set the Realme Buds Ai apart from this price segment. The bundled charging case with the Buds Air support wireless charging and it also includes USB Type-C in case you want to charging using a cable. As mentioned, Realme claims that the Buds Air will be able to offer 17 hours of music playback that includes the extra backup provided by the charging case. Without that extra charge, the earbuds will last 3 hours of music playback. The charging case support Qi wireless charging so it can be used with any Qi-compatible chargers.

Additionally, Realme Buds Air come with auto-connection support, in-ear detection, two microphones, Google Assistant integration, and touch controls. The earbuds also pack Bluetooth 5.0. A single earbud weighs 4.16 grams, whereas the charging case is 42.3 grams.

“The Realme Buds Air takes care of the beauty, weight and comfort of the headset,” Realme said in a statement. “The use of a large number of natural arcs and highly fitting ear canal design can even make users forget the existence of headphones, and naturally integrate into life.”