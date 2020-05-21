Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • Realme Buds Air Neo True Wireless Earphones to Be Unveiled on May 25 Alongside Realme TV and Realme Watch

Realme Buds Air Neo True Wireless Earphones to Be Unveiled on May 25 Alongside Realme TV and Realme Watch

The price is likely to be under Rs. 5,000.

By Ali Pardiwala | Updated: 21 May 2020 11:55 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Realme Buds Air Neo True Wireless Earphones to Be Unveiled on May 25 Alongside Realme TV and Realme Watch

The Realme Buds Air was launched in late 2019 for Rs. 3,999

Highlights
  • Realme Buds Air Neo will be launched on May 25
  • It is the successor to the Realme Buds Air
  • Xiaomi recently launched the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 for Rs. 4,499

Realme Buds Air Neo are expected to launch on Monday, May 25. Two years after launching its first smartphone in India, Realme is close to announcing three new products, none of which are smartphones. The company is hosting an online launch event on May 25 to unveil its latest products, the Realme TV and Realme Watch, which have been the subject of reports and rumours over the past few weeks. However, according to a new tweet by the company's India chief Madhav Sheth, the Realme Buds Air Neo true wireless earphones are also expected to be unveiled on May 25.

The Realme Buds Air Neo is the successor to the Realme Buds Air, which was launched in late 2019 as the company's first pair of true wireless earphones. The new earphones feature a similar design, but come in different colours as showcased in a teaser tweet by Madhav Sheth. Not much has been revealed about the earphones beyond this, and the company will be announcing further details only at the launch event on May 25.

The Realme Buds Air are priced at Rs. 3,999, and the Realme Buds Air Neo could come at a similar or slightly higher price. We expect these to be priced at under Rs. 5,000 to compete with the recently launched Rs. 4,499 Mi True Wireless Earphones 2. The Neo earphones could see small improvements over the original Realme Buds Air, including in the sound quality department where we thought they fell short in our review.

The tweet from Madhav Sheth also mentions that Realme has shipped 1 million units of smart audio AIoT products, which is an impressive number to hit in such short time for the company. The May 25 event will mark a big step forward for Realme as it looks to diversify its product portfolio to include more smart devices that aren't mobile phones.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme, Realme Buds Air, Realme Buds Air Neo, True wireless earphones
Ali Pardiwala Ali Pardiwala writes about audio and video devices for Gadgets 360 out of Mumbai, and has covered the industry for a decade now. Ali is a Senior Reviewer for Gadgets 360, where he has regularly&nbspwritten about televisions, home entertainment, and mobile gaming as well. He is a firm believer in 4K and HDR on televisions, and believes that true wireless earphones are the future of the personal audio industry. Ali is available on Twitter as @AliusPardius and on email at alip@ndtv.com, so do ...More
Aarogya Setu App Mandatory for Airline Passengers, No Entry Without 'Green' Status

Related Stories

Realme Buds Air Neo True Wireless Earphones to Be Unveiled on May 25 Alongside Realme TV and Realme Watch
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Everything You Need to Know About WhatsApp Web Version
  2. Airtel Launches Rs. 251 Pack With 50GB Data, Rs. 98 Plan Revised Again
  3. MIUI 12 Global Rollout to Kick Off in June: All Details
  4. TikTok App Listings Flooded With 1-Star Reviews Amid Video Controversy
  5. Redmi Note 8 Pro Now Available via Flipkart in India
  6. 'Apple Glass' Tipped to Cost $499, Design and Features Leaked
  7. Mi 10 Goes on Sale via Amazon, Mi Store: All You Need to Know
  8. Your Devices May Be Vulnerable to BIAS Bluetooth Attack
  9. Redmi 10X Listed for Pre-Bookings Ahead of May 26 Launch
  10. Vodafone Idea Removes Double Data Offer for Rs. 399, Rs. 599 Prepaid Plans
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme Buds Air Neo True Wireless Earphones to Be Unveiled on May 25 Alongside Realme TV and Realme Watch
  2. Aarogya Setu App Mandatory for Airline Passengers, No Entry Without 'Green' Status
  3. Justice League ‘Snyder Cut’ to Release in 2021 on HBO Max
  4. Honor 9X Pro to Go Sale Today via Flipkart at 12 Noon: Price in India, Offers, Specifications
  5. Twitter Is Testing New Feature to Let You Limit Replies to Your Tweets
  6. iOS 13.5, iPadOS 13.5 Released With Faster Way to Unlock Face ID-Supporting Devices While Wearing a Mask
  7. Apple, Google Release Early Version of Their Contact Tracing Tech, Say 23 Countries Show Interest
  8. Honor X10 With 5G Support, Pop-Up Selfie Camera Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. Moto G8 Power Lite Launching in India Today at 12 Noon: Specifications
  10. PUBG PC Gets Bots, Ranked Mode, and More With Update 7.2: All You Need to Know
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com