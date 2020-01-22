Realme launched its first pair of true wireless earbuds, the Realme Buds Air, just over a month ago. The Realme Buds Air received a positive response for their feature set and aggressive pricing. But it now appears that Realme is preparing to launch a more affordable version of the Realme Buds Air, and they might debut under the name Realme Buds Air Neo - something that was also spotted in a Realme UI introduction video earlier this month. The yet-to-be-announced Realme true wireless earbuds have been certified by the Taiwanese National Communication Commission (NCC), indicating that they might be launched soon. The certification listing also gives us our first look at the design of Realme Buds Air Neo.

The NCC listing clearly mentions the name Realme Buds Air Neo, and RMA205 as the model number. There is not much to extract in terms of hardware specifications and features in the NCC certification documents, but they give us a good look at the upcoming Realme true wireless earbuds. As far as design goes, the Realme Buds Air Neo appear to be heavily inspired by the vanilla Realme Buds Air, which in turn look quite similar to the AirPods. The images show the Realme Buds Air in white colour, accompanied by a charging case with a matching colour profile. As we mentioned, the Realme Buds Air Neo name was also spotted in a Realme UI introduction video last week.

The design of Realme Buds Air Neo's charging case looks identical to the one that comes bundled with the standard Realme Buds Air package. But despite the aesthetic similarities, there might be a few differences under the hood. One of the images on the NCC database shows a Micro-USB cable and the corresponding port for charging the Realme Buds Air Neo. In comparison, the Realme Buds Air go for a USB Type-C port. Another area where Realme might do some cost-cutting and make the Realme Buds Air Neo more affordable is by ditching wireless charging support, and keeping it exclusive to the Realme Buds Air. But so far, there is no word as to when the Realme Buds Air Neo will go official, and the markets it will be available.