  Realme Buds Air Neo Tipped to Feature 13mm Drivers, Alleged Renders Leaked

Realme Buds Air Neo Tipped to Feature 13mm Drivers, Alleged Renders Leaked

Realme Buds Air Neo TWS earphones are believed to launch on May 25.

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 14 May 2020 17:58 IST
Realme Buds Air Neo Tipped to Feature 13mm Drivers, Alleged Renders Leaked

Photo Credit: 91 Mobiles

The alleged renders show Realme Buds Air Neo resembling Realme Buds Air

Highlights
  • Realme Buds Air Neo are touted to be more affordable than Realme Buds Air
  • Realme Buds Air Neo are tipped to come with Bluetooth v5.0
  • The TWS earphones reportedly do not support wireless charging

Realme Buds Air Neo, the rumoured upcoming truly wireless earphones from Realme, will reportedly come with Bluetooth v5.0 support, 13mm drivers, and up to 17 hours of battery life. Additionally, the alleged renders of the Realme Buds Air Neo have also surfaced online that are in line with what we earlier saw on Taiwanese National Communication Commission (NCC) certification site. Notably, Realme recently confirmed that the company will launch eight new products on May 25 and the new TWS earphones are expected to be a part of these eight products..

Realme Buds Air Neo design and specifications (expected)

As per a report by 91 Mobiles, citing a source, the Realme Buds Air Neo earphones will come with 13mm drivers and Bluetooth v5.0. The earphones are said to be powered by Realme's R1 audio processor and additionally, Buds Air Neo are said to provide a total of 17 hours of music playback on a single charge. The report also claims that the TWS earphones would feature Realme's Game Mode that can reduce latency by 51 percent, similar to what is available with Realme Buds Air that was launched in December last year.

The report further indicated that the Realme Buds Air Neo case would come with a Micro-USB port (instead of USB Type-C port) and won't support wireless charging option to make sure the earphones are more affordable than the Realme Buds Air.

Meanwhile, the report also contains the alleged renders of the Realme Buds Air Neo that look quite similar to the photos on the NCC listing. Lastly, the 91Mobiles report notes that the new Realme TWS earphones will be offered in Black and White colour options

The report, however, did not specify the price details but it is speculated that the rumoured Reamle Buds Air Neo will cost less than the Realme Buds Air. Currently, the Realme Buds Air are priced at Rs. 3,999 in India. Similarly, Realme recently confirmed that the company will launch eight new products at an event on May 25 in China. The company also shared a poster that which included a sketch of TWS earphones - expected to the Realme Buds Air Neo.

Realme, Realme Buds Air Neo, Realme Buds Neo, Realme Buds Air Neo specification, Realme Buds Noe specification, Realme Buds Air, earphones, TWS
Abhik Sengupta Abhik Sengupta writes about smartphones and tablets for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Abhik is working as a sub-editor for Gadgets 360 and has also frequently written about mobile apps and data privacy. Abhik is available on Twitter at @abhiksengupta and can be reached out on abhiks@ndtv.com. More
