Realme Buds Air features have been teased through an official video. The video shows that the first truly wireless earbuds from Realme are set to take on Apple AirPods 2 with not just a similar design but almost identical features such as double-tap to play/ pause the audio and “seamless” connectivity. Additionally, the Chinese company has announced that the Realme Buds Air will go on an early sale shortly after their formal launch in India. The company is set to launch the Realme X2 smartphone alongside its new earbuds to expand its presence in the country.

The video teasing the key features of the Realme Buds Air clearly shows the Apple AirPods-like design. While the earbuds have a periscope-shaped structure, there is a case in an organic, ergonomic design. Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth recently confirmed that there will also be wireless charging support -- just like the AirPods 2 that come with an optional wireless charging case.

Aside from showcasing the design, the teaser video highlights that the Realme Buds Air offer seamless connection. This means the earbuds get connected with a compatible smartphone instantly -- by opening their lid. Realme is rumoured to have provided a custom R1 chip to enable quick connectivity.

The video teaser also details touch controls available on the Realme Buds Air. It shows that the earbuds pauses or plays a music track with a double-tap gesture, which seems similar to touch support available on the AirPods since their inception.

Check out the #realme fans experience #TrueWireless sound and #RealSeamless connection as they explore all the features of #realmeBudsAir. Stay tuned, there's more to be revealed. pic.twitter.com/M3KAiIEmem — realme (@realmemobiles) December 13, 2019

Through a separate tweet posted on Saturday, Realme revealed the availability details of the Realme Buds Air. The earbuds will be available through an early, “Hate-to-Wait” sale that will begin at 2pm on December 17, the company said in its tweet.

Realme will host the early sale through its website and Flipkart. Furthermore, the sale will take place soon after the official launch that is also set for December 17.

The price details of the Realme Buds Air are yet to be announced officially. However, a leaked specifications list and a brief Flipkart listing suggested that it could be set at Rs. 4,999.

Considering its historical records, Realme is likely to release more teasers of the Buds Air in the coming days to create enough hype ahead of their debut. So stay tuned to Gadgets 360 to catch all the action live.