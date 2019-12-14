Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • Realme Buds Air Features Teased, ‘Hate to Wait’ Early Sale Scheduled in India for December 17

Realme Buds Air Features Teased, ‘Hate-to-Wait’ Early Sale Scheduled in India for December 17

Realme Buds Air are rumoured to go on sale in India with a price tag of Rs. 4,999.

By | Updated: 14 December 2019 16:54 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Realme Buds Air Features Teased, ‘Hate-to-Wait’ Early Sale Scheduled in India for December 17

Realme Buds Air will come with design and features matching Apple AirPods

Highlights
  • Realme Buds Air video teaser has been released
  • The teaser shows off Realme Buds Air earbuds along with their case
  • Realme Buds Air set to launch in India on December 17

Realme Buds Air features have been teased through an official video. The video shows that the first truly wireless earbuds from Realme are set to take on Apple AirPods 2 with not just a similar design but almost identical features such as double-tap to play/ pause the audio and “seamless” connectivity. Additionally, the Chinese company has announced that the Realme Buds Air will go on an early sale shortly after their formal launch in India. The company is set to launch the Realme X2 smartphone alongside its new earbuds to expand its presence in the country.

The video teasing the key features of the Realme Buds Air clearly shows the Apple AirPods-like design. While the earbuds have a periscope-shaped structure, there is a case in an organic, ergonomic design. Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth recently confirmed that there will also be wireless charging support -- just like the AirPods 2 that come with an optional wireless charging case.

Aside from showcasing the design, the teaser video highlights that the Realme Buds Air offer seamless connection. This means the earbuds get connected with a compatible smartphone instantly -- by opening their lid. Realme is rumoured to have provided a custom R1 chip to enable quick connectivity.

The video teaser also details touch controls available on the Realme Buds Air. It shows that the earbuds pauses or plays a music track with a double-tap gesture, which seems similar to touch support available on the AirPods since their inception.

 

Through a separate tweet posted on Saturday, Realme revealed the availability details of the Realme Buds Air. The earbuds will be available through an early, “Hate-to-Wait” sale that will begin at 2pm on December 17, the company said in its tweet.

Realme will host the early sale through its website and Flipkart. Furthermore, the sale will take place soon after the official launch that is also set for December 17.

The price details of the Realme Buds Air are yet to be announced officially. However, a leaked specifications list and a brief Flipkart listing suggested that it could be set at Rs. 4,999.

Considering its historical records, Realme is likely to release more teasers of the Buds Air in the coming days to create enough hype ahead of their debut. So stay tuned to Gadgets 360 to catch all the action live.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme Buds Air price in India, Realme Buds Air specifications, Realme Buds Air, Realme
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
Mobile Internet Services Suspended for 48 Hours in Meghalaya
Samsung Galaxy Fold 1 Million Sales Figure Announcement Not Correct, Company Clarifies
Honor Smartphones

Related Stories

Realme Buds Air Features Teased, ‘Hate-to-Wait’ Early Sale Scheduled in India for December 17
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. BSNL’s New Rs. 96, Rs. 236 Prepaid Plans Offer 10GB of Daily 4G Data: Report
  2. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Series Start Getting Android 10: Report
  3. Oppo A9 2020 Gets a Vanilla Mint Colour Variant in India
  4. Realme 3 Pro, Realme U1, Realme 1 Get Dark Mode Toggle, December Patch
  5. Realme Buds Air Price in India, Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch
  6. Elon Musk Appears at The Game Awards to Support His Girlfriend
  7. Motorola Razr (2019) Teased to Launch in India 'Soon'
  8. Jio's New Prepaid Recharge Plans Now Live: All You Need to Know
  9. BSNL, Patanjali Launch Recharges With 2GB Data per Day, Unlimited Calls
  10. WhatsApp Fixes a Critical Bug in Latest Beta for Android
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Fold 1 Million Sales Figure Announcement Not Correct, Company Clarifies
  2. Realme Buds Air Features Teased, ‘Hate-to-Wait’ Early Sale Scheduled in India for December 17
  3. Mobile Internet Services Suspended for 48 Hours in Meghalaya
  4. Internet Services Suspended Across Assam Till Monday
  5. Motorola Razr (2019) Set to Launch in India 'Soon', Company Teases
  6. Elon Musk Appears at The Game Awards to Support His Girlfriend
  7. Realme 3 Pro, Realme U1, Realme 1 Update Brings New Dark Mode Toggle, December 2019 Android Security Patch
  8. PhonePe Says It Has Crossed 5 Billion Transactions, Grew 5X in 1 Year
  9. US President Donald Trump Appears to Hit New Twitter Record With 123 Tweets in a Day
  10. Uber Submits Appeal to Regain London Taxi Licence
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.