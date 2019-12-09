Technology News
  • Realme Buds Air Will Be the Name of Realme’s Truly Wireless Earbuds, Support for Google Assistant Teased

Realme Buds Air Will Be the Name of Realme’s Truly Wireless Earbuds, Support for Google Assistant Teased

Realme Buds Air will feature a 12nm Bass boost driver, Bluetooth 5.0 support, and an instant auto-connection feature.

Updated: 9 December 2019 14:38 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ Madhav Sheth

Realme Buds Air look very similar to Apple AirPods

Highlights
  • Realme Buds Air should arrive in White, Yellow, and Black options
  • The wireless earbuds supports Bluetooth v5, touch controls
  • Realme Buds Air teased to sport a 12nm Bass boost driver

Realme started teasing the launch of new wireless earbuds a few days ago, and now the company has confirmed that the earbuds will be called Realme Buds Air. Realme CEO Madhav Sheth on Monday revealed the branding of the Realme Buds Air. He also reiterated the December 17 launch date for the earbuds. The new wireless earbuds looks strikingly similar to the AirPods from Apple, right down to the case. The company has listed the new earbuds on the company website as well.

Sheth took to Twitter to announce the launch date and the name of the wireless earbuds teased recently. The upcoming wireless earbuds will be called Realme Buds Air and they will launch in India on December 17 at 12.30pm IST. The earbuds will arrive in three colour options – White, Yellow, and Black. The design of the newly teased Realme Buds Air is similar to the AirPods.

Realme is offering a Rs. 400 coupon for the Realme Buds Air till December 16. Interested users will need to press the Notify tab on the company website, fill in their details, and share the activity on social media to stand a chance to win the coupon. Also, all those who buy the Realme X2 Pro, Realme XT, Realme X, Realme 5 Pro, or Realme X Master before December 16, are entitled to receive the coupon for free.

Realme has also made live a dedicated page for the Realme Buds Air, wherein it teases that the wireless earbuds will sport a 12nm Bass boost driver, Bluetooth v5.0 support, and an instant auto-connection feature that just requires the user to open the case. The buds also come with intelligent touch controls to manage music and calls, and support for Google Assistant.

All other details about the Realme Buds Air will be announced at the event on December 17.

Comments

Further reading: Realme Buds Air, Realme Buds Air Price in India, Realme Buds Air Specifications, Realme Buds Air Features, Realme
