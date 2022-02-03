Technology News
Realme Buds Air 3 Launch in India Said to Be Planned for February; Price, Design Tipped

Realme Buds Air 3 could be priced at Rs. 3,299 in India.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 3 February 2022 19:11 IST
Realme Buds Air 3 Launch in India Said to Be Planned for February; Price, Design Tipped

Photo Credit: MySmartPrice

Realme Buds Air 3 may be launched in two colour options

Highlights
  • Realme Buds Air 3 may be launched in India on February 16
  • The earphones are said to come with Bass Boost+ mode
  • Realme Buds Air 3 are claimed to feature ANC with transparency mode

Realme Buds Air 3 true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones India launch will take place later this month, as per a report. The earphones are said to be launched in two colour options. The rumoured TWS earphones will be the successor to the Realme Buds Air 2. Meanwhile, another report has tipped the specifications, price, and features of the Realme Buds Air 3. They are claimed to come with active noise cancellation (ANC), in-ear detection, dual device connection, and USB Type-C charging.

As per a report by MySmartPrice, the rumoured Realme Buds Air 3 earphones will be launched in India in February. However, the exact date of the launch has not been leaked. Realme is speculated to unveil these earphones on February 16 -- the same day it will launch the Realme 9 Pro and Realme 9 Pro+ smartphones in India. The MySmartPrice report also claims that the Realme Buds Air 3 will be available in Galaxy White and Starry Blue colours, and the Chinese company may add more options later.

Realme Vice President Madhav Sheth on his latest ‘ask me anything' (AMA) session said that the company is planning to launch the successor to the Realme Buds Air 2 earbuds in this quarter.

In a previous report, the publication had revealed the price, a few key specifications, and features of the TWS earphones. It said that the Realme Buds Air 3 expected price in India could be under Rs 4,000, and may match the Realme Buds Air 2 launch price of Rs. 3,299. They will feature an in-ear design similar to the Realme Buds Air 2, the report said. The earphones are said to pack a triple microphone setup and offer active noise cancellation along with a transparency mode. Reportedly, there will also be an option to provide a customised audio experience.

Furthermore, there are claims of a low latency game mode on the Realme Buds Air 3. They could have a Bass Boost+ mode, and an in-ear detection feature that pauses the playback automatically as soon as one of the earbuds is removed from the ear. For connectivity, the earphones are tipped to come with Dual Device Connection feature that will allow users to connect them with two devices at the same time.

As far as the battery is concerned, the Realme Buds Air 3 earphones are said to offer a total of 30 hours of battery life without ANC and be equipped with a Type-C charging port.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Realme Buds Air 2 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

Realme Buds Air 2 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Affordable active noise cancellation 
  • Stable connectivity, AAC codec support 
  • Excellent app on Android, Google Fast Pair support 
  • Clean sound, strong bass
  • Bad
  • Unreliable controls 
  • No app support for iOS yet 
  • Not much detail, dull sound at low volumes 
  • Shrill highs 
Read detailed Realme Buds Air 2 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones review
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
Further reading: Realme Buds Air 3, Realme Buds Air 3 price in india, Realme Buds Air 3 specifications, Realme
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Apple, Google Asked to Offer Improved Compliance Plans on App Store Law by South Korean Regulator

