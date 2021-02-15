Technology News
loading

Realme Buds Air 2 Teased in a Video Posted by India Chief Madhav Sheth

Realme Buds Air 2 appear to come with active noise cancellation (ANC) and transparency mode.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 15 February 2021 18:43 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Realme Buds Air 2 Teased in a Video Posted by India Chief Madhav Sheth

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme Buds Air earbuds could soon receive their successor

Highlights
  • Realme Buds Air 2 teaser video has been posted by Madhav Sheth
  • The earbuds appear with an updated design
  • Realme Buds Air 2 purportedly appeared on the Realme Link app

Realme Buds Air 2 were teased by the company's India chief Madhav Sheth in a video shared publicly on social media on Monday. The new truly wireless (TWS) earbuds by the Chinese company are expected to come as the successor to the Realme Buds Air that were launched in December 2019. In addition to the teaser video shared by Sheth, the Realme Buds Air 2 appeared on a screenshot that was allegedly shared from the Realme Link app. The new TWS earbuds are speculated to carry a model number RMX2003 that purportedly appeared on the website of the Standard and Industrial Research Institute of Malaysia (SIRIM).

The 45-second video shared by Realme India and Europe CEO Madhav Sheth on Twitter appears to provide us with a glimpse of the Realme Buds Air 2 earbuds. Although the executive didn't provide any concrete details about the new earbuds in the video, he did suggest some of its features. These include active noise cancellation (ANC), which isn't there on the original Realme Buds Air but featured on the superior Realme Buds Air Pro.

In addition to ANC, the Realme Buds Air 2 will come with a transparency mode to let users hear outside sound while listening to their favourite tracks. The new model is also expected to have some design-level changes over the existing Realme Buds Air.

 

Aside from the teaser video, GSMArena reports that a person familiar with the development shared a screenshot of the Realme Link app that allegedly shows the Realme Buds Air 2 listed among supported devices. It showed the earbuds in Black colour option, though the company could bring some other shades as well.

realme buds air 2 listing app screenshot gsmarena Realme Link Realme Buds Air 2

Realme Buds Air 2 allegedly appeared on the Realme Link app
Photo Credit: GSMArena

 

Gadgets 360 wasn't able to independently verify the appearance of the Realme Buds Air 2 on the Realme Link app.

Earlier this month, the Realme Buds Air 2 purportedly appeared on Malaysia's SIRIM with the model number RMX2003, alongside the Realme Buds Q2, Realme C21, and Realme 30A. The earbuds also allegedly surfaced on the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) in December with a model number RMA2003. That listing suggested a charging case with a 400mAh battery.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme Buds Air 2, Realme
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Twitter a Goldmine for Tracking Consumer Mood on Prices, Bank of Italy Finds
Realme Buds Air 2 Teased in a Video Posted by India Chief Madhav Sheth
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy F62 With 7,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  2. UAE’s Hope Mars Probe Sends Home Its First Image of the Red Planet
  3. Google Strikes Deal With Australian News Outlet Amid Content Payment Row
  4. Google Agrees to Pay $76 Million to French Publishers for News in Search
  5. Jio, Vi, and Airtel eSIM: What Is It, How to Activate eSIM
  6. Moto E7 Power Launch Date in India Confirmed, Battery Specifications Revealed
  7. Realme Narzo 30 Series Tipped to Launch in India by End of This Month
  8. iPhone 13 Pro Models Tipped to Always Show Clock, Battery Icons
  9. Harman Kardon SoundSticks 4 With 100W Dome Subwoofer Launched in India
  10. Ptron Bassbuds Vista With Wireless Charger, Bassbuds Pro Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme Buds Air 2 Teased in a Video Posted by India Chief Madhav Sheth
  2. Twitter a Goldmine for Tracking Consumer Mood on Prices, Bank of Italy Finds
  3. Google to Pay EUR 1.1-Million Fine Over Hotel Ranking Practices, French Finance Ministry Says
  4. YouTube for iOS Gets First Update Since December, Brings Bug Fixes and Improvements
  5. India Smartphone Market Declined for the First Time in 2020, Xiaomi Led in Q4: IDC
  6. Jaguar to Go All-Electric by 2039, Future Models to Be Built Exclusively on Pure-Electric Architecture
  7. Realme Narzo 30 Series Tipped to Launch in India by February-End, Gaming Accessories May Debut Alongside
  8. Vivo X50 Starts Receiving Android 11-Based FuntouchOS 11 Update in India
  9. iPhone 13 Pro Models With Always-On Display Tipped to Continuously Show Clock, Battery Icons
  10. Harman Kardon SoundSticks 4 Bluetooth Speakers With 100W Dome Subwoofer Launched in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com