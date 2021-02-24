Realme Buds Air 2 true wireless earphones have been launched in India, priced at Rs. 3,299. The new headset is the successor to the Realme Buds Air, which was launched in late 2019, and is the newest in the company's audio lineup that includes wired, wireless, and true wireless earphones. Unlike its predecessor, the Realme Buds Air 2 has a different design and fit, switching to an in-canal fit unlike the outer-ear fit of the previous model.

There is also active noise cancellation on the Realme Buds Air 2, and the headset will be available in two colours - Closer white and Closer black. This is to signify the company's collaboration with electronic music DJs The Chainsmokers, who have been roped in to help with the sound tuning of the Realme Buds Air 2.

Realme Buds Air 2 price and availability

The Realme Buds Air 2 is priced at Rs. 3,299, and is among the most affordable true wireless headsets with active noise cancellation available in India. The new true wireless earphones go up against competition from affordable brands such as Mi, Redmi, Noise, and Boat, but the presence of ANC at this price point gives the headset a significant advantage.

The first sale of the Realme Buds Air 2 is March 2, with the true wireless earphones available to buy on Realme's own online store and Flipkart initially. The company also intends to bring the new true wireless earphones to offline stores in the coming weeks.

Realme Buds Air 2 specifications and features

The successor to the Realme Buds Air, which was the company's first true wireless headset in India, the Realme Buds Air 2 offers improvements in terms of design as well as features. The new earphones feature an in-canal fit and active noise cancellation, with the former enabling proper passive noise isolation that is critical for the proper functioning of ANC. The feature set is similar to that of the Realme Buds Air Pro, which was launched in late 2020 and also features active noise cancellation.

Apart from ANC the Realme Buds Air 2 earphones have 10mm dynamic drivers, and transparency mode for hear-through. There is also a super low-latency mode with a claimed response delay of 88ms, which is useful for mobile gaming. The Realme Buds Air 2 can be used with the Realme Link app, which allows for function customisation, firmware updates for the earphones, and more.

The charging case of the Realme Buds Air 2 has a USB Type-C port, with fast charging supported. As per Realme's claims, ten minutes of charging provides up to 120 minutes of playback, and a total of 25 hours of battery life is promised between the earphones and the charging case. The headset is also powered by the Realme R2 chip, which promises better connectivity and ANC.

Can Realme X7 Pro take on OnePlus Nord? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.