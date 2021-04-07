Technology News
loading
Realme Buds Air 2 Neo TWS Earbuds With Up to 28 Hours of Battery, Active Noise Cancellation Launched

Realme Buds Air 2 Neo are available at an introductory price of PKR 7,999 (roughly Rs. 3,800).

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 7 April 2021 18:39 IST
Photo Credit: Realme Pakistan

Realme Buds Air 2 Neo TWS earphones come with dual-mic noise cancellation

Highlights
  • Realme Buds Air 2 Neo earphones have Transparency Mode
  • The TWS earphones feature 10mm drivers with Bass Boost+ algorithm
  • Realme Buds Air 2 Neo are IPX5 rated for water resistance

Realme Buds Air 2 Neo true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones have been launched in Pakistan. As per the company, the earphones offer a total of up to 28 hours of playtime on a single charge. The earphones are equipped with dual-mic noise cancellation for sharp and clear calls, active noise cancellation (ANC), as well as Transparency Mode that helps users listen to environmental sound clearly without removing the earphones. The earbuds can be connected to Realme Link App that allows users to set up touch functions to control their features.

Realme Buds Air 2 Neo price, availability

Realme Buds Air 2 Neo are priced at PKR 7,999 (roughly Rs. 3,800), and are currently available at an introductory price of Rs. 5,999 (roughly Rs. 2,900). The company hasn't announced until when the introductory period is expected to last. Realme is offering the TWS earphones in Active Black and Calm Grey colour options. Realme hasn't provided any details on the earbuds' debut in global markets.

Realme Buds Air 2 Neo specifications

Realme Buds Air 2 Neo TWS earphones are equipped with 10mm Liquid Crystal Polymer (LCP) bass boost driver along with a Bass Boost+ algorithm that is claimed to deliver deep bass and clear stereo sound. One of the most advertised features of the earbuds is ANC that is claimed to reduce surrounding noise by up to 25dB. There is a Transparency Mode that allows the user to hear the chatter around them without taking out the earbuds.

The Realme Buds Air 2 Neo TWS earphones are equipped with an R2 chip for ultra-low power consumption and a stable connectivity. There is a dual-mic setup that is supported by the environmental noise cancellation (ENC) algorithm to significantly reduce surrounding noise for clear communication during calls. Furthermore, the earbuds are claimed to provide latency as low as 88ms when the Gaming Mode is turned on. The company says that both earbuds transmit sound at the same time, reducing latency and lagging.

Realme claims that the Buds Air 2 Neo provide a total of up to 28 hours of playtime with ANC off, and up to 20 hours of run time with ANC on. The earbuds are claimed to offer 5 hours of playtime with ANC on, and 7 hours with ANC off. Realme says the earbuds can be fully charged in 2 hours with the charging case via the USB Type-C charging port. As per the company, a quick 10-minute charge can deliver up to 3 hours of playtime with the charging case.

The earphones come with IPX5 rating for water resistance. Each earbud features on-ear touch controls that can be used to control volume, music, and calls. The touch controls can be customised from Realme Link app. The touch controls can be used to turn Noise Cancelling on/off, enter/exit Gaming Mode, control EQ settings, and more. In terms of connectivity, Realme Buds Air 2 Neo TWS earphones feature Bluetooth 5.2 support.

What is the best phone under Rs. 15,000 in India right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 27:54), we speak to OK Computer creators Neil Pagedar and Pooja Shetty. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Dell G15, Alienware M15 Ryzen Edition R5 Gaming Laptops With RTX 30 GPUs, New Gaming Monitors Launched
Android Malware Using Fake App to Spread Via WhatsApp Discovered on Google Play: Check Point Research

