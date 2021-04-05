Realme Buds Air 2 Neo truly wireless (TWS) earbuds are set to launch on Wednesday, April 7. The new earbuds are expected to be the watered down variant of the Realme Buds Air 2 that debuted earlier this year. The Realme Buds Air 2 Neo will come with active noise cancellation (ANC) technology Realme has teased online. The earbuds are also claimed to deliver up to 28 hours of battery life on a single charge. An image giving a glimpse of the Realme Buds Air 2 Neo has also been shared on the Web.

The Realme Pakistan account on Twitter has announced the launch of the Realme Buds Air 2 Neo in the country. The new earbuds will have 10mm dynamic bass boost drivers and ANC support. Realme has also revealed that the Realme Buds Air 2 Neo will deliver 28 hours of total playback time. This is three hours more than the 25-hour battery life users will get through the Realme Buds Air 2.

Realme has also shared the image of the Realme Buds Air 2 Neo. Design-wise, the earbuds appear similar to the Realme Buds Q. The image also shows the Realme Buds Air 2 Neo in white colour option.

The Realme Buds Air 2 Neo are launching in Pakistan later this week. However, Realme hasn't provided any details on whether the earbuds will debut in global markets.

In February, the Realme Buds Air 2 were launched in India with a price tag of Rs. 3,299. The earbuds debuted as the successor to the Realme Buds Air.

Realme also brought the toned down version of the original Realme Buds Air last year that it called the Realme Buds Air Neo. That model was launched in India at Rs. 2,999 and included features such as 13mm drivers, IPX4 build, and up to 17 hours of battery life.

