Realme Buds Air 2 Neo TWS Earbuds With Up to 28 Hours of Battery Life Launching on April 7

Realme Buds Air 2 Neo will come with three hours longer battery life over Realme Buds Air 2.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 5 April 2021 14:30 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ @pakistan_realme

Realme Buds Air 2 Neo launch will take place in Pakistan

Highlights
  • Realme Buds Air 2 Neo will come with 10mm dynamic drivers
  • The earbuds have been teased in white colour option
  • Realme Buds Air 2 Neo will have active noise cancellation (ANC)

Realme Buds Air 2 Neo truly wireless (TWS) earbuds are set to launch on Wednesday, April 7. The new earbuds are expected to be the watered down variant of the Realme Buds Air 2 that debuted earlier this year. The Realme Buds Air 2 Neo will come with active noise cancellation (ANC) technology Realme has teased online. The earbuds are also claimed to deliver up to 28 hours of battery life on a single charge. An image giving a glimpse of the Realme Buds Air 2 Neo has also been shared on the Web.

The Realme Pakistan account on Twitter has announced the launch of the Realme Buds Air 2 Neo in the country. The new earbuds will have 10mm dynamic bass boost drivers and ANC support. Realme has also revealed that the Realme Buds Air 2 Neo will deliver 28 hours of total playback time. This is three hours more than the 25-hour battery life users will get through the Realme Buds Air 2.

Realme has also shared the image of the Realme Buds Air 2 Neo. Design-wise, the earbuds appear similar to the Realme Buds Q. The image also shows the Realme Buds Air 2 Neo in white colour option.

The Realme Buds Air 2 Neo are launching in Pakistan later this week. However, Realme hasn't provided any details on whether the earbuds will debut in global markets.

In February, the Realme Buds Air 2 were launched in India with a price tag of Rs. 3,299. The earbuds debuted as the successor to the Realme Buds Air.

Realme also brought the toned down version of the original Realme Buds Air last year that it called the Realme Buds Air Neo. That model was launched in India at Rs. 2,999 and included features such as 13mm drivers, IPX4 build, and up to 17 hours of battery life.

Are AmazonBasics TVs Good Enough to Beat Mi TVs in India? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Realme Narzo 30 Alleged Geekbench Listing Hints at MediaTek Helio G95 SoC, 6GB RAM
