Realme Buds Air 2 Teased to Come With 25-Hour Battery Life, 25dB ANC Ahead of India Launch

Realme Buds Air 2 will launch alongside Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G and Realme Narzo 30A on February 24.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 20 February 2021 13:25 IST
Realme Buds Air 2 are said to offer two hours of playback with just 10 minutes of charging

Highlights
  • Realme Buds Air 2 look similar to the Realme Buds Air Pro
  • Realme Buds Air 2 will come in Black and White colour options
  • The earbuds will get 10mm dynamic drivers

Realme Buds Air 2 specifications have been revealed ahead of its February 24 India launch. The company has started teasing features and design of the upcoming true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds on its website. The launch event will begin at 12.30pm IST and the company has collaborated with The Chainsmokers to market the new product. Teased specifications of the Realme Buds Air 2 include Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and 10mm diamond-class Hi-Fi drivers. The design of the Realme Buds Air 2 is very similar to the Realme Buds Air Pro launched earlier.

Realme Buds Air 2 features

A dedicated page for the Realme Buds Air 2 has gone live on the company site. The page offers launch details of the earbuds and teases its design as well as specifications. The TWS earbuds look similar to the Realme Buds Air Pro and are teased to come in Black and White colour options. The Realme Buds Air 2 are said to offer 25 hours of total playback with ANC off. If the ANC is kept on, the Realme Buds Air 2 are touted to last for 22.5 hours. The company claims that just 10 minutes of charging can offer two hours of playback to users.

Other teased features include 88 millisecond super low latency in gaming mode, 10mm diamond class Hi-Fi drivers that are said to enable richer bass, clearer sound, and better frequency response. The active noise cancellation is rated at 25dB, slightly lesser than the 35dB ANC offered by the Realme Buds Air Pro.

Alongside the Realme Buds Air 2, the company has also confirmed the launch of two new phones in the Narzo range — Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G and Realme Narzo 30A. The Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G is the more premium model of the two and it is teased to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC. The phone is also confirmed to have a triple rear camera setup and a hole-punch display design.

Can Realme X7 Pro take on OnePlus Nord? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Tasneem Akolawala
