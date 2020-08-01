Technology News
  • Realme Buds 3 Set to Debut in India in August, Realme Laptop May Launch as Well

Realme Buds 3 Set to Debut in India in August, Realme Laptop May Launch as Well

Realme Buds 3 will come “in a different style” and will be “unique” in its series, the company’s India CEO Madhav Sheth said.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 1 August 2020 18:07 IST
Realme Buds 3 Set to Debut in India in August, Realme Laptop May Launch as Well

Realme Buds 2 were launched in August last year with a price tag of Rs. 599

Highlights
  • Realme Buds 3 price details are yet to be revealed
  • Sheth hosted the video session to spill some beans on Realme’s roadmap
  • Realme plans to bring a high-end smartwatch, the executive said

Realme Buds 3 are set to launch as early as this month, revealed the company's India CEO Madhav Sheth in the latest episode of his video session AskMadhav on YouTube. The new wired earbuds by the company will be the successor to the Realme Buds that were launched last year. The executive also hinted at the company's plans towards bringing Realme laptops - a move similar to Huawei sub-brand Honor and Xiaomi. Realme is also in plans to expand its footprint in the wearables market and bring a high-end smartwatch and active noise cancellation (ANC) supported earbuds, Sheth said.

In the little over 12-minute video session, Sheth provided some details around Realme's roadmap for the Indian market. The executive mentioned that the Realme Buds 3 would debut “in a different style” and will be “unique” in its series. However, it is unclear whether the new wired earbuds would be available at an affordable price as its predecessor that were launched in August last year at a price tag of Rs. 599.

Apart from the Realme Buds 3, Sheth stated in the video that Realme is “considering the option” to launch its laptops in India. Realme competitors Honor and Xiaomi have already forayed into the laptops market, with the former hosting the launch of its first laptop model called MagicBook 15 just earlier this week. Sheth also spoke about new 5G phones by the company — without providing any concrete details, though.

“We'll definitely bring a range of 5G smartphones much before the network is ready here in India,” he said.

Sheth also revealed Realme's plans to bring a new smartwatch that would include significant upgrades over the existing Realme Watch. It is touted to be a high-end smartwatch.

Incidentally, Realme sibling Oppo launched the Oppo Watch with an Apple Watch-like design on Friday. The smartwatch comes with real-time heart rate monitoring and runs on Google's WearOS.

Apart from its new smartwatch development, Sheth hinted at a new Realme Buds model that would come with ANC support. “We're focussing on active noise cancellation, which will be the industry's leading ANC technology,” the executive said. However, there are no details around when and at which price the new model would debut in the Indian market.

Last month, Sheth teased a “big announcement” taking place at IFA 2020 in September. It could be the venue where the company is likely to showcase its new offerings ahead of their arrival in India and global markets.

Is Realme TV the best TV under Rs. 15,000 in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme Buds 3, Realme Laptops, Realme, Madhav Sheth
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Apple Suppliers, Samsung Apply for Government’s PLI Scheme
NASA Astronauts Riding SpaceX Capsule Poised for Weekend Return, Weather Permitting

