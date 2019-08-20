Realme unveiled its new Realme Buds wired headphones alongside the Realme 5 series phones at an event in New Delhi today. The Chinese smartphone maker says the Realme Buds 2 come with improved sound quality and a better design that would solve the tangled cable issue. These headphones will succeed the company's original Realme Buds that were unveiled in December last year.

According to Realme, Readme Buds 2 will carry a price tag of Rs. 599 and these will go on sale beginning September 4 in the country via Realme.com. The availability will expand to all major offline and online platforms on September 11.

Realme says the Realme Buds 2 include a 11.2mm bass boost driver, multi-layer composite diaphragm, and Japan Daiko voice coil. The headphones feature a 3.5mm plug, so these can be used with any smartphone or other mobile device that comes with a 3.5mm audio jack. Additionally, the company has added a cable organiser and built-in magnets to stop the headphones cable from tangling.

“Priced at #realmeBuds2 are the most stylish, user-friendly and durable wired earphones with the best sound quality in this price segment,” the company said in a tweet.

In addition to the new Realme Buds 2, the company also unveiled two accessories in the form of Realme Iconic Case for Realme 5 series and Realme Tote bag. The Realme Iconic case has been priced at Rs. 399 and will go on sale starting September 21, whereas the Realme Tote bag will retail at Rs. 1,199. The sales of Realme Tote bag open September 4.

The Chinese smartphone maker also teased that its much touted 64-megapixel camera phone will be called Realme XT and it will be unveiled in late-September.