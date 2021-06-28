Technology News
Realme Buds 2 Neo India Launch Date Set for July 1: Price, Specifications

Realme Buds 2 Neo will have the same design as the original Realme Buds 2 from August 2019.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 28 June 2021 17:59 IST
Realme Buds 2 Neo have an inline remote

Highlights
  • Realme Buds 2 Neo will feature 11.2mm drivers
  • The wired earphones will come in two colours
  • Realme Buds 2 Neo weigh just 14 grams

Realme Buds 2 Neo wired earphones will launch in India on July 1. The earphones' pricing and key specifications have been revealed. The earphones are successors to the Realme Buds 2 that were launched in August of 2019. They have been listed on Flipkart ahead of their launch and the listing for the Neo variant shows the specifications as well as the design. The new earphones look a lot like the original Realme Buds 2. The company has also updated an event page for Realme Buds 2 Neo on its website. The earphones will launch alongside Realme Beard Trimmer and Realme Hair Dryer.

Realme Buds 2 Neo price in India, availability

Realme Buds 2 Neo are priced at Rs. 499, as per the Flipkart listing that states they are ‘Coming Soon.' The company has shared on its India website that the Realme Buds 2 Neo earphones will be unveiled on July 1 at 12:30pm IST. They will be offered in Black and Blue colours with the overall design being similar to Realme Buds 2 from August 2019.

Realme Buds 2 Neo specifications, features

Realme Buds 2 Neo feature 11.2mm dynamic drivers with deep bass. They come with a 1m gear-shaped tangle-free cable that has an inline remote with a mic. The cable ends in a 90-degree headphone jack for easier connections to devices. The inline remote comes with a single button that can be used for various actions including activating voice assistance. Realme Buds 2 Neo weigh just 14 grams.

Realme Buds 2, in comparison, do not have a 90-degree headphone jack and are offered in three colour options. They have magnets on the back of each casing that can keep the two heads stuck together when not in use. As of yet, Realme has not teased a magnetic casing for Realme Buds 2 Neo and this feature could be absent from the upcoming model, seeing as how the Realme Buds 2 Neo are Rs. 100 cheaper than the original model.

Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
