Realme has expanded its AIoT lineup by launching a beard trimmer series, a hair dryer, and Realme Buds 2 Neo wired earphones in India. The beard trimmer series includes two offerings — Realme Beard Trimmer and Realme Beard Trimmer Plus. The Chinese company says that these are its first-ever products from ‘DIZO' that is the first brand under Realme TechLife ecosystem. Furthermore, the company highlighted its entry into the AIoT 2.0 development phase with an ‘1+5+T' strategy from its older ‘1+4+N' strategy.

Realme defines ‘1+5+T' strategy as 1 smartphone, 5 AIOT products (including the true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones, wearables, smart TVs, tablets as well as laptops), and TechLife. The Chinese company says that TechLife focusses on three product categories: Smart Entertainment (TV boxes, projectors, speakers, and game accessories), Smart Care (vacuum robots, air purifiers, and body fat scales), and Smart Connect (smart sockets, smart light bulbs, and cameras).

“Through Realme TechLife universe, we are aiming to make a difference in the world by bringing versatile technology products,” Realme India and Europe CEO Madhav Sheth said.

Realme Buds 2 Neo, Realme Beard Trimmer series, Realme Hair Dryer price in India, availability

Realme Buds 2 Neo is priced at Rs 499, and is now available for purchase via Realme.com, Flipkart, Amazon and offline channels.

Realme Beard Trimmer is priced at Rs. 1,299, and Realme Beard Trimmer Plus is priced at Rs. 1,999. Both the models will be up for sale on July 5 from 12pm IST via Realme website and Flipkart. They will later be available for purchase through mainline channels.

Realme Hair Dryer is priced at Rs. 1,999, and it will be available for purchase starting July 5, 12pm onwards on Realme website and Flipkart.

Realme Beard Trimmer and Realme Hair Dryer are made of ABS materials

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme Buds 2 Neo specifications

Realme Buds 2 Neo are equipped with 11.2mm dynamic drivers that can deliver a rich and deep bass. There is an in-line button that controls music and calling. Customers get a 3.5mm jack angled at 90 degrees, and a high-definition inbuilt microphone for a clear calling experience.

Realme beard trimmer series features

As mentioned, the Realme beard trimmer series has two products — Realme Beard Trimmer and Realme Beard Trimmer Plus. Realme Beard Trimmer comes with a 10mm comb, 20 length settings, and is claimed to offer 0.5mm precision. The blades are made of stainless steel. Meanwhile, Realme Beard Trimmer Plus is bundled with 10mm and 20mm combs, 40 different length settings, and offers 0.5mm precision. It consists of two stainless-steel blades, and it is rated IPX7 for water resistance.

Both Realme Beard Trimmer and Realme Beard Trimmer Plus pack 800mAh efficiency battery that can deliver up to 120 minutes use time. The trimmers also have an LED indicator for battery level. As far as the design is concerned, the beard trimmers are made of ABS materials, feature USB Type-C ports, and come with Travel Lock.

Realme Hair Dryer features

Realme Hair Dryer is equipped with 1,400W of power, and a motor that spins at up to 19,000rpm. It allows users to choose from two wind speed levels. Realme says that the hair dryer comes with an advanced negative ions technology, that is claimed to generate 20 million negative ions per cubic centimetre. It is made of a V-0 flame retardant ABS, and PC high-grade material for insulation.

