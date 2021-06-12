Razer has launched new Opus X wireless headphones at an affordable price point and with compelling features. These headphones come with active noise cancellation (ANC) and a low-latency gaming mode. The pair comes with built-in microphones for calling and gaming features and custom-tuned 40mm drivers for a rich audio experience. In addition to ANC, there's also a ‘Quick Attention' mode that lets the outside sound in. The Opus X wireless headphones can be paired using the Razer Audio app that is available on both Apple's App Store and the Google Play store. The wireless-only headphones come with plush leatherette ear cushions and an adjustable headband for comfort.

Opus X price, sale

Opus X is priced in the US at $99.99 (roughly Rs. 7,300) and is up for sale on Razer's official site in the region. The wireless headphones come in three colour options — Green, Mercury, and Quartz. Opus X comes with a 2-year warranty and a 14-day risk-free return offer.

Opus X specifications, features

The new affordable headphones have an adjustable padded leatherette headband to suit different head sizes. They also have a rotatable circumaural ear cup design and leatherette ear cushions for grip and ease. It has buttons for volume along with a centre button that is designed for multi-function use. It can be used to shuffle between the low-latency ‘Gaming Mode' and normal mode. There's also a power button that lets you switch between ANC and ‘Quick Attention' modes along with a status indicator. The bottom of the right earcup has a USB Type-C port for charging and a mic diaphragm as well. The Opus X do not have a 3.5mm headphone jack and can only be used over Bluetooth.

The headphones have a frequency response of 20Hz to 20,000Hz and come with 40mm custom-tuned drivers and Bluetooth v5 support. Razer claims that the Opus X wireless headphones can last up to 30 hours with ANC on and up to 40 hours with ANC off. Its ‘Gaming Mode' enables a 60ms low-latency connection for users. More controls of the headphones are available via the Razer Audio app.