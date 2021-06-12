Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • Razer Opus X Wireless Headphones With Active Noise Cancellation, Low Latency Gaming Mode Launched

Razer Opus X Wireless Headphones With Active Noise Cancellation, Low-Latency Gaming Mode Launched

Opus X is priced in the US at $99.99 (roughly Rs. 7,300) and is up for sale on Razer’s official website in the region.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 12 June 2021 14:59 IST
Razer Opus X Wireless Headphones With Active Noise Cancellation, Low-Latency Gaming Mode Launched

Opus X wireless headphones come in three colour options – Green , Mercury, and Quartz

Highlights
  • Opus X comes with a 2-year warranty
  • Opus X has a quick attention mode to let the sound in
  • Opus X also has several buttons for volume, ANC, more

Razer has launched new Opus X wireless headphones at an affordable price point and with compelling features. These headphones come with active noise cancellation (ANC) and a low-latency gaming mode. The pair comes with built-in microphones for calling and gaming features and custom-tuned 40mm drivers for a rich audio experience. In addition to ANC, there's also a ‘Quick Attention' mode that lets the outside sound in. The Opus X wireless headphones can be paired using the Razer Audio app that is available on both Apple's App Store and the Google Play store. The wireless-only headphones come with plush leatherette ear cushions and an adjustable headband for comfort.

Opus X price, sale

Opus X is priced in the US at $99.99 (roughly Rs. 7,300) and is up for sale on Razer's official site in the region. The wireless headphones come in three colour options — Green, Mercury, and Quartz. Opus X comes with a 2-year warranty and a 14-day risk-free return offer.

Opus X specifications, features

The new affordable headphones have an adjustable padded leatherette headband to suit different head sizes. They also have a rotatable circumaural ear cup design and leatherette ear cushions for grip and ease. It has buttons for volume along with a centre button that is designed for multi-function use. It can be used to shuffle between the low-latency ‘Gaming Mode' and normal mode. There's also a power button that lets you switch between ANC and ‘Quick Attention' modes along with a status indicator. The bottom of the right earcup has a USB Type-C port for charging and a mic diaphragm as well. The Opus X do not have a 3.5mm headphone jack and can only be used over Bluetooth.

The headphones have a frequency response of 20Hz to 20,000Hz and come with 40mm custom-tuned drivers and Bluetooth v5 support. Razer claims that the Opus X wireless headphones can last up to 30 hours with ANC on and up to 40 hours with ANC off. Its ‘Gaming Mode' enables a 60ms low-latency connection for users. More controls of the headphones are available via the Razer Audio app.

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Opus X, Opus X Price, Opus X Specifications, Razer
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Realme Laptop, Tablet Arrival Alongside Realme GT 5G Phone on June 15 Teased
Razer Opus X Wireless Headphones With Active Noise Cancellation, Low-Latency Gaming Mode Launched
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. NASA Shares Stunning Images of Solar Eclipse on Instagram
  2. OnePlus Nord CE 5G With Snapdragon 750G SoC, 90Hz Display Goes Official
  3. Vivo Y73 Price in India, Design Tipped Ahead of June 10 Launch
  4. Crypto Exchange WazirX Gets Show Cause Notice From Enforcement Directorate
  5. Vivo Y73 With MediaTek Helio G95 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
  6. OnePlus 8 Series, OnePlus 8T Getting OxygenOS Updates With Many Fixes
  7. Poco M3 Pro 5G Price in India Tipped for 6GB + 128GB Model
  8. Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale Goes Live: Best Offers Today
  9. Andromeda Galaxy Zoom-Out Video Will Leave You Awestruck
  10. Realme C21 Review: Android on a Budget
#Latest Stories
  1. Razer Opus X Wireless Headphones With Active Noise Cancellation, Low-Latency Gaming Mode Launched
  2. Realme Laptop, Tablet Arrival Alongside Realme GT 5G Phone on June 15 Teased
  3. Volkswagen Says Data Breach at Vendor Impacted 3.3 Million Customers, Prospective Buyers in North America
  4. SketchAR App Lets People Create and Auction Their Art as NFTs
  5. China’s Mars Rover Zhurong Seen Exploring the Red Planet in First Photos
  6. Google Proposes Oversight Role for UK Regulator in Plan to Phase Out Chrome Browser Cookies
  7. Netflix Launches Online Store, Will Sell Merchandise of Shows Starting With Stranger Things, The Witcher
  8. UK Family of Farmers Uses ‘Cow Muck’ to Generate Renewable Energy for Cryptocurrency Mining
  9. McDonald’s Says Data Breach Exposed Customer Emails, Phone Numbers, Delivery Addresses in South Korea, Taiwan
  10. SpaceX's Starlink Might Soon Bring In-Flight Wi-Fi for Fast Internet
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com