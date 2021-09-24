Technology News
Razer Kaira X Gaming Headset Launched With Xbox, PlayStation Variants

Razer Kaira X price is set at $59.99 (roughly Rs. 4,400).

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 24 September 2021 13:26 IST
Razer Kaira X gaming headset weighs just 283 grams

Highlights
  • Razer Kaira X features oval-shaped ear cups
  • Kaira X comes in two variants, one for Xbox and one for PlayStation
  • Razer Kaira X Xbox variant comes in five colours

Razer Kaira X wired gaming headset has been launched for PlayStation and Xbox gamers. The new addition to Razer's gaming headset range comes equipped with TriForce 50mm drivers and HyperClear Cardioid Mic for maximum audio performance. Razer Kaira X has onboard controls, a padded headband, and Flowknit memory foam ear cushions that the company claims offer additional comfort. Razer Kaira X for PlayStation is available only in Black and White colour option while the Xbox variant can be purchased in five different colours.

Razer Kaira X price, availability

Razer Kaira X headset is priced at $59.99 (roughly Rs. 4,400) in the United States. It is now available for purchase in the US via Razer's official website and authorised resellers. Razer said that it is providing up to two years of warranty and tech support for the headset. The company adds that customers purchasing directly from its online store will be eligible to get 14 days of risk-free returns.

The gaming headset's Xbox variant comes in five colours — Black, Blue, Green, Red, and White. Razer Kaira X PlayStation version is available only in Black with White colours. There's no word on the headset's India availability as of yet.

Razer Kaira X specifications, features

Razer Kaira X headset uses the brand's Triforce 50mm drivers and features oval-shaped ear cushions. The Kaira X comes with a frequency response range of 20Hz–20,000Hz and an impedance of 32 Ohms. It works with Windows Sonic spatial sound technology. Noise cancelling feature is not available in the new gaming headset. Also, the battery life of Razer Kaira X is not revealed by the company.

Razer says the new gaming headset is compatible with PlayStation, PC, Mac, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices. The headset's cable is 1.3 metres in length and comes with a 3.5mm jack. The frequency response of the microphone is 100Hz–10,000Hz. The headset weighs 283 grams.

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
