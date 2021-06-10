Razer Hammerhead True Wireless X earphones with embedded LED lights and a low-latency mode for gaming have been launched in the UK. The LEDs light Razer's signature three-headed snake logo. The Razer Hammerhead True Wireless X is a more affordable offering from the brand compared to the Hammerhead True Wireless Pro and Hammerhead True Wireless headphones. As the name suggests, these wireless headphones are of the true wireless stereo (TWS) category. The Razer TWS earphones are now listed on Razer's website in the UK.

Razer Hammerhead True Wireless X price, availability

The Razer Hammerhead True Wireless X gaming earphones are priced at GBP 69.99 (roughly Rs. 7,200) and are currently available for purchase via Razer's UK website. But there is no information about if they will be available in other regions including India. The TWS earbuds come in a single Black colour option with green highlights. Razer is offering customers in the UK up to two years of warranty on the TWS headphones.

Razer Hammerhead True Wireless X specifications

The Razer Hammerhead True Wireless X earphones feature custom-tuned 13mm drivers that have a frequency range of 20Hz to 20kHz. These have omnidirectional microphones, touch controls, and Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity with Google Fast Pair support. The TWS earbuds are compatible with any device with Bluetooth audio capability and its smartphone app — that can be used to customise the equaliser, remap touch controls and more — is compatible with both Android and iOS devices.

The TWS earbuds have a standalone runtime of up to 6 hours with the LED lights switched on and come with the same charging case as the Razer Hammerhead True Wireless Pro. The case can charge the Razer Hammerhead True Wireless X fully thrice, which adds up a battery life of 24 hours. However, the Hammerhead True Wireless X doesn't have active noise cancellation (ANC) that is being offered on its Pro variant.

Users can activate/ deactivate the 60ms low latency gaming mode in two ways — through the supporting app provided by Razer or by tapping the touch control on the earbud thrice and holding the third tap for 2 seconds.

Which are the best truly wireless earphones under Rs. 10,000? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.