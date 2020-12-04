Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • Razer Hammerhead True Wireless Pro Earbuds Launched With Active Noise Cancellation, Low Latency Mode for Gaming

Razer Hammerhead True Wireless Pro Earbuds Launched With Active Noise Cancellation, Low-Latency Mode for Gaming

The Razer Hammerhead True Wireless Pro earbuds have THX-certified audio for high-quality sound.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 4 December 2020 11:30 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Razer Hammerhead True Wireless Pro Earbuds Launched With Active Noise Cancellation, Low-Latency Mode for Gaming

Razer Hammerhead True Wireless Pro earbuds are claimed to be a ‘superior’ mobile accessory

Highlights
  • The Razer Hammerhead True Wireless Pro earbuds are priced at $199.99
  • They are IPX4 rated for sweat and splash protection
  • Hammerhead Pro come with six additional pairs of silicone ear tips

Razer Hammerhead True Wireless Pro earbuds with active noise cancellation and a low-latency mode for gaming have been launched. As the name suggests, Razer's latest earbuds are true wireless stereo (TWS) buds, and have THX-certified audio to ensure high-quality sound. Hammerhead True Wireless Pro earbuds sport an in-ear design and offer a wide selection of ear tips. The earbuds feature touch controls and have Bluetooth v5.1. They offer up to four hours of battery on a single charge and the charging case can add 16 hours more to it.

The earbuds are claimed to be a ‘superior' mobile accessory for everyday users and mobile gamers who want quality audio as well as a customisable fit. The Razer Hammerhead True Wireless Pro earbuds are an upgrade of last year's model, the Razer Hammerhead True Wireless earbuds, which are presently available in India for approximately Rs. 10,000.

Razer Hammerhead True Wireless Pro price

The Razer Hammerhead True Wireless Pro earbuds are priced at $199.99 (roughly Rs. 14,800) in the US. Razer THS TPU carrying case with a carabiner clip is also available for the earbuds, for an additional $29.99 (roughly Rs. 2,200). There is an option to purchase Razer Hammerhead True Wireless Pro along with the Razer THS case at $214.99 (Rs. 15,900). The international availability of the earbuds is not clear so far.

Razer Hammerhead True Wireless Pro specifications

The earbuds feature 10mm drivers and have a 20Hz to 20KHz frequency response range. They have two beamforming omnidirectional microphones and Bluetooth v5.1. The Razer Hammerhead True Wireless Pro earbuds have a Gaming Mode that can be activated to reduce latency to 60ms during gameplay, which the company says can result in a much quicker reaction time for users.

The earbuds use hybrid active noise cancellation to nullify external and unwanted internal noise. As per Razor, they do so by generating inverse sound waves simultaneously, combined with an enhanced passive noise isolation solution.

The touch-enabled controls on the Hammerhead Pro let users toggle between active noise cancellation and Quick Attention Mode (which uses the microphone to let outside sound in), control their calls, music, and activate the smartphone's voice assistant.

Along with the charging case, the pair can last for up to 20 hours. The earbuds also have a dedicated smartphone application available for Android and iOS devices. The Hammerhead True Wireless Pro earbuds are IPX4 rated for sweat and splash protection. They come with a USB Type-C charging cable, a charging case, six pairs of silicone ear tips, and one pair of comply premium foam tips.

iPhone 12 Pro Series Is Amazing, but Why Is It So Expensive in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Razer Hammerhead True Wireless Pro, Razer Hammerhead True Wireless Pro price, Razer Hammerhead True Wireless Pro specifications, Razer
Tanishka Sodhi Tanishka Sodhi is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As a journalist, she has covered education, culture, and media and mental health. She is interested in the intersection of technology and culture, and its impact on everyday lives. Tanishka is a staunch advocate of gender equality, and the correct use of commas. You can get in touch with her via Twitter at @tanishka_s2 or drop a mail at tanishkas@ndtv.com. More
Every 2021 Warner Bros Movie Will Release on HBO Max and Cinemas on the Same Day
Razer Hammerhead True Wireless Pro Earbuds Launched With Active Noise Cancellation, Low-Latency Mode for Gaming
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Poco Days Sale on Flipkart Brings Discounts on Poco X3, Poco C3, More
  2. WhatsApp Users May Lose Access Upon Not Accepting New Terms of Service
  3. Motorola Capri, Capri Plus Budget-Friendly Phones May Launch in Q1 2021
  4. iPhone 12 Series Users Report Significant Battery Drain Even in Standby
  5. Vivo V20 Pro 5G With Snapdragon 765G SoC, Dual Selfie Camera Launched in India
  6. MacBook Pro Mini-LED Models With Apple Silicon to Launch in 2021: Kuo
  7. Infinix Zero 8i With Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India
  8. Mi TV 5 Pro with QLED Screen Teased for India Launch
  9. Vivo Y51 (2020) With 8GB RAM, Triple Rear Cameras Launched
  10. Wonder Woman 1984 Will Release a Day Earlier in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Airtel Added 2.3 Million More Mobile Subscribers Than Jio in September 2020: TRAI
  2. The Lord of the Rings: Amazon Prime Video Reveals 20 New Cast Members for Prequel Series
  3. Japan’s Hayabusa2 Space Probe to Bring Asteroid Dust to Earth
  4. Samsung Galaxy F62 Reportedly in Works for India Launch, Specifications Tipped by Geekbench Listing
  5. Puerto Rico's Arecibo Observatory 'Not Closing' After Telescope Collapse
  6. China’s Chang'e 5 Probe Leaves Moon With Rock Samples for Return to Earth
  7. Make Amazon Pay Campaign: Over 400 Lawmakers From 34 Countries Back Movement Over ‘Dodged’ Debts
  8. Razer Hammerhead True Wireless Pro Earbuds Launched With Active Noise Cancellation, Low-Latency Mode for Gaming
  9. Motorola Moto G Variant Codenamed ‘Nio’ Leaked Image Suggests Dual Selfie Cameras, Expected to Come With Snapdragon 865 SoC
  10. Every 2021 Warner Bros Movie Will Release on HBO Max and Cinemas on the Same Day
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com