Razer Hammerhead True Wireless Pro earbuds with active noise cancellation and a low-latency mode for gaming have been launched. As the name suggests, Razer's latest earbuds are true wireless stereo (TWS) buds, and have THX-certified audio to ensure high-quality sound. Hammerhead True Wireless Pro earbuds sport an in-ear design and offer a wide selection of ear tips. The earbuds feature touch controls and have Bluetooth v5.1. They offer up to four hours of battery on a single charge and the charging case can add 16 hours more to it.

The earbuds are claimed to be a ‘superior' mobile accessory for everyday users and mobile gamers who want quality audio as well as a customisable fit. The Razer Hammerhead True Wireless Pro earbuds are an upgrade of last year's model, the Razer Hammerhead True Wireless earbuds, which are presently available in India for approximately Rs. 10,000.

Razer Hammerhead True Wireless Pro price

The Razer Hammerhead True Wireless Pro earbuds are priced at $199.99 (roughly Rs. 14,800) in the US. Razer THS TPU carrying case with a carabiner clip is also available for the earbuds, for an additional $29.99 (roughly Rs. 2,200). There is an option to purchase Razer Hammerhead True Wireless Pro along with the Razer THS case at $214.99 (Rs. 15,900). The international availability of the earbuds is not clear so far.

Razer Hammerhead True Wireless Pro specifications

The earbuds feature 10mm drivers and have a 20Hz to 20KHz frequency response range. They have two beamforming omnidirectional microphones and Bluetooth v5.1. The Razer Hammerhead True Wireless Pro earbuds have a Gaming Mode that can be activated to reduce latency to 60ms during gameplay, which the company says can result in a much quicker reaction time for users.

The earbuds use hybrid active noise cancellation to nullify external and unwanted internal noise. As per Razor, they do so by generating inverse sound waves simultaneously, combined with an enhanced passive noise isolation solution.

The touch-enabled controls on the Hammerhead Pro let users toggle between active noise cancellation and Quick Attention Mode (which uses the microphone to let outside sound in), control their calls, music, and activate the smartphone's voice assistant.

Along with the charging case, the pair can last for up to 20 hours. The earbuds also have a dedicated smartphone application available for Android and iOS devices. The Hammerhead True Wireless Pro earbuds are IPX4 rated for sweat and splash protection. They come with a USB Type-C charging cable, a charging case, six pairs of silicone ear tips, and one pair of comply premium foam tips.

iPhone 12 Pro Series Is Amazing, but Why Is It So Expensive in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.