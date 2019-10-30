Technology News
loading

Razer Hammerhead True Wireless Earbuds, Junglecat Mobile Gamepad Launched

Razer Hammerhead True Wireless Earbuds are compatible with both Android and iOS, while the Junglecat is only compatible with Android phones at the moment.

By | Updated: 30 October 2019 18:42 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Razer Hammerhead True Wireless Earbuds, Junglecat Mobile Gamepad Launched

Razer’s Hammerhead and Junglecat are priced at $99.99 in the US

Highlights
  • Hammerhead and Junglecat launched by Razer
  • Both are priced at $99.99
  • Available for purchase on Razer’s official website

Razer has announced the launch of two new products. The first one is called the Razer Hammerhead True Wireless Earbuds, which are the company's first truly wireless earbuds. These earbuds are compatible with both Android and iOS. The second product is called the Razer Junglecat, which is a dual-sided mobile gaming controller (only) for Android, wherein the controllers fit on both sides of your handset, much like the Nintendo Joy-Cons. Both the Razer Hammerhead True Wireless and Razer Junglecat will retail for $99.99 (roughly Rs. 7,100) in the US.

The Razer Hammerhead True Wireless Earbuds somewhat resemble the design of the AirPods, but they do offer a pair of silicone earbuds sleeves inside the box for providing a better fit in the ears. They also come with an Ultra-Low Latency Connection, that promises to deliver an extremely low 60ms input latency. This means that users won't hear stutters in audio while watching videos or listening to songs, and it will also be a huge advantage for gamers, allowing for a truly immersive experience. Also, these earbuds are touch-enabled and voice-assistant compatible, meaning they can be controlled using your smartphone's virtual assistant.

The Razer Hammerhead True Wireless Earbuds feature Bluetooth 5.0 that requires less power and auto-pairing seamlessly connects the earbuds to its last paired device. Other than this, they also feature a water-resistant IPX4 design and come with custom-tuned 13mm drivers for a quality listening experience. The claimed battery life is 3 hours for the earbuds and an additional 13 hours with the included charging case, which itself charges via a USB Type-C cable and takes 1.5 hours for a complete top-up.

Moving on to the Razer Junglecat, which is a portable dual-sided controller, aimed for a comfortable handheld mobile gaming experience. Do note, this portable gamepad only directly works with four phones at the moment — Razer Phone 2, Samsung Galaxy Note 9, Samsung Galaxy S10+ (US only) and Huawei P30 Pro (International). So, there's a custom case that comes inside the box in which you can attach one of the four phones we just mentioned, and the controllers can then be attached on both sides of the custom case. Just in case, you don't have any of these four aforementioned devices, then there's a separate adapter included in the box, which makes the whole thing work as a standalone gamepad controller that pairs with other Android devices and Windows PCs.

There's a Razer Gamepad app for your smartphone specifically designed for the Razer Junglecat, that lets you find the best games supported by the gamepad, and also lets you create your own button layout for other supported titles. Other features include low-latency connection, Bluetooth low energy and sensitivity adjustment function. The Razer Junglecat charges via USB Type-C and at the moment is not supported on iOS. You can check out the complete list of compatible games here.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Razer, Razer Hammerhead True Wireless Earbuds, Android, iOS, Wearables, Gaming
Aman Rashid

Aman writes articles, shoots and hosts videos for Gadgets 360. One day he hopes to learn video editing and become an all-rounder. He loves sneakers and is a die-hard follower of wrestling. He follows a simple three-word mantra in life: Live, Laugh, Love.

More
2020 iPhone Lineup to Sport 5nm Apple SoC, Qualcomm Snapdragon X55 5G Modem: Report
Nokia Hires 350 Workers to Speed Up 5G Development
Honor Smartphones
Razer Hammerhead True Wireless Earbuds, Junglecat Mobile Gamepad Launched
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Mi Note 10 Officially Teased With 108-Megapixel Penta Camera
  2. Google's Newest Phone Is Literally Just a Piece of Paper
  3. Redmi K20 Pro Starts Receiving MIUI 11 Stable Update in India: Reports
  4. Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Realme XT: Which One Should You Buy?
  5. India Second Most Sleep-Deprived Nation After Japan, Fitbit Survey Finds
  6. Google Messages Brings RCS-Based Chat Experience to India: How to Get It
  7. Mi TV 4X Review
  8. iPhone SE 2 to Launch in March, Enter Mass Production in January: Kuo
  9. Samsung's Next Foldable Phone May Look Like This
  10. Redmi Note 7 Pro Starts Receiving MIUI 11 Update in India: Reports
#Latest Stories
  1. Apex Legends Crosses the Mark of 70 Million Players Globally, Takes Centre Stage in EA’s Plans
  2. Jio Takes Issue With COAI Letter Over Telecoms Catastrophe
  3. Microsoft Xbox Console Streaming Preview Launched, Allows Users to Stream Any Game to an Android Phone
  4. Samsung Releases Fix for One UI 2.0 Beta Device Lockout Issue, Starts Rolling Out November Security Patch: Report
  5. Nokia Hires 350 Workers to Speed Up 5G Development
  6. Razer Hammerhead True Wireless Earbuds, Junglecat Mobile Gamepad Launched
  7. 2020 iPhone Lineup to Sport 5nm Apple SoC, Qualcomm Snapdragon X55 5G Modem: Report
  8. India Second Most Sleep-Deprived Nation After Japan, Fitbit Survey Finds
  9. WeWork Said to Be in Early Stages of Forming an Electronic-Gaming Arm
  10. Facebook Agrees to Pay Meagre UK Fine Over Cambridge Analytica Scandal
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.