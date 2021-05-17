Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • PTron Tangent Plus V2 Wireless Neckband Style Headphones Launched in India

PTron Tangent Plus V2 Wireless Neckband-Style Headphones Launched in India

PTron Tangent Plus V2 claims to provide six hours of playback with 10 minutes of charging.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 17 May 2021 18:09 IST
PTron Tangent Plus V2 Wireless Neckband-Style Headphones Launched in India

Photo Credit: PTron

PTron Tangent Plus V2 are offered in Bleeding Blue, Ruddy Red, and Titanium Grey colour options

Highlights
  • PTron Tangent Plus V2 have a USB Type-C port for fast charging
  • The wireless neckband-style headphones are IPX4 rated
  • PTron Tangent Plus V2 have Siri, Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant support

PTron Tangent Plus V2 wireless neckband-style headphones were launched in India on Monday, May 17. The headphones come with USB Type-C fast charging support and feature a 220mAh battery that is claimed to completely charge in an hour. The PTron Tangent Plus V2 are said to offer 18 hours of playback on a single charge and can last for up to 200 hours on standby. The wireless headphones feature voice assistant support and are IPX4-certified for sweat resistance.

PTron Tangent Plus V2 price in India, availability

The Ptron Tangent Plus V2 are priced at Rs. 999. The wireless neckband-style headphones are currently available for purchase via Amazon for Rs. 899. PTron is offering the headphones in Bleeding Blue, Ruddy Red, and Titanium Grey colour options. The company also offers a 12-month warranty on the wireless headphones.

PTron Tangent Plus V2 specifications, features

The wireless neckband-style headphones from PTron feature 10mm dynamic drivers that are claimed to deliver Hi-Fi stereo sound with a deep bass. With their quick charging capability, the company claims the Tangent Plus V2 can provide a playback of six hours with just 10 minutes of charging. The USB Type-C port can charge the headphones from 0 to a 100 percent in an hour, which provides up to 18 hours of music playback. PTron has included a 220mAh Li-Polymer battery with the affordable headphones.

The PTron Tangent Plus V2 includes Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, and Apple Siri support. The headphones feature Bluetooth v5.0 with a 10-metre wireless connectivity and have a built-in HD mic for calls.

As earlier mentioned, the Tangent Plus V2 are IPX4 certified for sweat resistance. The wireless neckband headphones also have magnets at the end of the earbuds so that they are easy to carry around when not in use. The pair weighs 26 grams and ships with a charging cable and three sizes of silicone eartips.

What is the best phone under Rs. 30,000 in India right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: PTron, PTron Tangent Plus V2, PTron Tangent Plus V2 Price in India, PTron Tangent Plus V2 Specifications
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Samsung Galaxy A22 5G Launch Expected Soon as It Receives Bluetooth Certification

Related Stories

PTron Tangent Plus V2 Wireless Neckband-Style Headphones Launched in India
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Pune Boy Creates Stunning Image of Moon From 55,000 Images: See Here
  2. NASA Exercise Finds No Tech Available to Stop an Asteroid Collision With Earth
  3. The PlayStation 5 India Restocks Have Come and Gone
  4. For Telegram, CoWIN Vaccine Alert Bots Provided Unplanned Growth
  5. Amazon miniTV In-App Video Streaming Platform Launched in India
  6. Here's Why Amazon Canceled One-Month Prime Subscription in India
  7. How to Pre-Order PlayStation 5 in India
  8. These Sites Can Help You Find a Slot for COVID-19 Vaccination Appointments
  9. OnePlus Nord CE 5G Could Be the OnePlus Nord N10 Successor
  10. PUBG Mobile's India Avatar Goes Up for Pre-Registrations on This Date
#Latest Stories
  1. Google I/O 2021: How to Watch Livestream, Keynote Timings, What to Expect
  2. Instagram May Soon Let You Create Posts via Desktop Website: Report
  3. Irish Ransomware Attack to Cost Health Service Tens of Millions of Euros
  4. PTron Tangent Plus V2 Wireless Neckband-Style Headphones Launched in India
  5. Samsung Galaxy A22 5G Launch Expected Soon as It Receives Bluetooth Certification
  6. WhatsApp Privacy Policy Update Violates Indian IT Laws: Centre Tells Delhi High Court
  7. Realme Watch 2 Pro, Buds Wireless 2, Pocket Bluetooth Speaker to Launch on May 20
  8. Self Driving Waymo Car Blocks Traffic Tries to Escape From Technicians
  9. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite, Galaxy A72 Receive May 2021 Android Security Update: Reports
  10. Blood Moon 2021: Total Lunar Eclipse of the Year Will Appear on May 26
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com