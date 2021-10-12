Ptron Musicbot Cube Smart Speaker Launched in India With Inbuilt Alexa Support

Ptron Musicbot Cube smart speaker has been launched in India. The budget-friendly speaker comes with inbuilt Alexa voice assistant that allows users to control the device hands-free. The portable smart speaker features 50mm dynamic drivers and is compatible with Ptron's Musicbot Cube App. The first smart speaker from the brand, Ptron Musicbot Cube has three inbuilt mics and is claimed by the company to offer hands-free voice control up to a distance of 30 metres. Ptron Musicbot Cube can offer six hours of playback time on a single charge.

Ptron Musicbot Cube price in India, availability

Ptron Musicbot Cube smart speaker is launched in India with a price tag of Rs. 1,799. It will come in Black and Blue colour options and will go on sale through Amazon. The speaker is already listed on the e-commerce site and will be available for purchase starting October 14. Additionally, the device gets a one-year industry warranty.

Ptron Musicbot Cube specifications

The Musicbot Cube from Ptron packs 50mm dynamic drivers and three inbuilt far-field mics. Thanks to these, a user can control the speaker with voice commands from a distance of up to 30 metres. The mic has a mute and unmute option as well.

The portable smart speaker features five button multi-function console that includes — volume up, volume down, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and power on/off. Ptron Musicbot Cube comes with a 3.5mm aux cable as well.

The inbuilt Alexa asssitant in Ptron Musicbot Cube can be used to play music, announce the news, control smart home appliances, shop from Amazon, and more with simple voice commands. The smart speaker can be connected with Ptron Smart Speaker app that is available on the Google Play store or Apple's App Store. The speaker supports music streaming from Amazon Music, Gaana, Hungama, and JioSaavn.

Ptron Musicbot Cube offers noise reduction and echo cancellation features. It comes with Bluetooth v4.2 connectivity. The portable smart speaker is equipped with a 2,600mAh battery that cand provide playtime of up to six hours. The Amazon listing reveals that the speaker takes about four hours to fully recharge.

