Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • Ptron Bassbuds Vista With Qi Wireless Charger, Ptron Bassbuds Pro TWS Earphones Launched in India

Ptron Bassbuds Vista With Qi Wireless Charger, Ptron Bassbuds Pro TWS Earphones Launched in India

Ptron’s latest true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones are priced at Rs. 1,199 onwards.

By Ali Pardiwala | Updated: 15 February 2021 13:37 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Ptron Bassbuds Vista With Qi Wireless Charger, Ptron Bassbuds Pro TWS Earphones Launched in India

Ptron Bassbuds Vista come with a 5W Qi wireless charger

Highlights
  • Ptron has launched two new true wireless headsets in India
  • Ptron Bassbuds Vista come with a wireless charger in the box
  • Hyderabad-based Ptron focuses on the affordable audio segment

Ptron Bassbuds Vista and Ptron Bassbuds Pro true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones have been launched in India, priced at Rs. 1,299 and Rs. 1,199, respectively. The new true wireless earphones from Hyderabad-based audio brand Ptron are affordably priced, and come with key features that help the headsets stand out in the highly competitive entry-level wireless audio segment. While Ptron Bassbuds Pro have a digital battery indicator in the charging case, Ptron Bassbuds Vista feature Qi wireless charging, with a 5W wireless charger included in the box.

Ptron Bassbuds Vista, Ptron Bassbuds Pro price in India, availability

Ptron Bassbuds Vista are the more expensive of the two headsets launched, and are priced at Rs. 1,299. What is particularly interesting about this headset is the presence of wireless charging compatibility for the case, as well as the inclusion of a 5W Qi wireless charging pad in the box. This represents immense value for potential buyers, who are getting earphones and a wireless charger at a low price that often doesn't cover even one of the above.

ptron bassbuds pro main Ptron

Also launched alongside are the Ptron Bassbuds Pro TWS earphones, priced at Rs. 1,199. The earphones feature touch controls, and the charging case has a digital display that indicates the battery level. Both the new headsets from Ptron are available for purchase via Amazon.

Ptron Bassbuds Vista, Ptron Bassbuds Pro specifications, features

Despite the competitive pricing, Ptron Bassbuds Vista and Ptron Bassbuds Pro are well equipped, in terms of features. Apart from the included wireless charger, Ptron Bassbuds Vista use Bluetooth 5.1 for connectivity, and can also be charged using a Micro-USB cable. The earphones have an in-canal design and fit and are IPX4 rated for water resistance. The earphones have a claimed battery life of four hours on the earpieces, with an additional eight hours from the charging case. The included wireless charger is Qi-certified and can be used to wirelessly charge other compatible devices as well.

The slightly more affordable Ptron Bassbuds Pro uses Bluetooth 5.1 for connectivity, and the earpieces are IPX4 rated for water resistance. Charging takes place through a USB Type-C port, and the charging case has a digital display that indicates the battery level of the case as a percentage for better control over charging and use. The earpieces also have touch controls, with support for voice assistants including Google Assistant and Siri. Battery life on Ptron Bassbuds Pro is similar to that of Ptron Bassbuds Vista, with up to four hours promised on the earpieces, and an additional two charges from the case for a total of 12 hours of use per charge cycle.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Ptron, Ptron Bassbuds Pro, Ptron Bassbuds Vista, True wireless earphones, TWS, Headphones, Earphones, Bluetooth, Wireless charging, Qi Wireless Charging, Ptron Bassbuds Pro Price in India, Ptron Bassbuds Vista Price in India, Ptron Bassbuds Pro specifications, Ptron Bassbuds Vista Specifications, Ptron Bassbuds Vista with Wireless Charger
Ali Pardiwala
Ali Pardiwala writes about audio and video devices for Gadgets 360 out of Mumbai, and has covered the industry for a decade now. Ali is a Senior Reviewer for Gadgets 360, where he has regularly written about televisions, home entertainment, and mobile gaming as well. He is a firm believer in 4K and HDR on televisions, and believes that true wireless earphones are the future of the personal audio industry. Ali is available on Twitter as @AliusPardius and on email at alip@ndtv.com, so do send in ...More
Microsoft Surface Laptop Go Is the Everyday Laptop You've Always Wanted
Ptron Bassbuds Vista With Qi Wireless Charger, Ptron Bassbuds Pro TWS Earphones Launched in India
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy F62 With 7,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  2. Jio, Vi, and Airtel eSIM: What Is It, How to Activate eSIM
  3. Moto E7 Power Launch Date in India Confirmed, Battery Specifications Revealed
  4. Samsung Galaxy F62 First Impressions
  5. Games The Shop Valentine's Sale Brings Up to 80 Percent Off on PC Games
  6. How to Watch India vs England Live Stream
  7. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  8. Samsung Galaxy F62 Teased to Get 64-Megapixel Camera Ahead of India Launch
  9. NASA Rover Faces 'Seven Minutes of Terror' Before Landing on Mars
  10. Here’s How to Easily Remove Passwords From PDF Files
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A72 4G Price, Specifications Leaked in Detail, Renders Surface as Well
  2. Redmi Note 10 Series Launch in India Tipped for March 10
  3. WhatsApp, Centre Gets Supreme Court Notice on Plea Over Lower Privacy Standards for Indian Users
  4. Ptron Bassbuds Vista With Qi Wireless Charger, Ptron Bassbuds Pro TWS Earphones Launched in India
  5. Moto E7 Power India Launch Confirmed for February 19, Will Pack 5,000mAh Battery and Dual Rear Cameras
  6. Samsung Galaxy F62 With Quad Rear Cameras, 7,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. NASA Perseverance Rover Faces 'Seven Minutes of Terror' Before Landing on Mars
  8. SolarWinds Hack Was 'Largest and Most Sophisticated Attack' Ever, Microsoft President Brad Smith Says
  9. Justice League Snyder Cut Trailer Sets Up Zack Snyder’s Age of Heroes
  10. Elon Musk Says He Supports Top Dogecoin Holders Selling Most of Their Coins
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com