Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • PTron Bassbuds Jets TWS Earphones Launched in India: Price, Specifications

PTron Bassbuds Jets TWS Earphones Launched in India: Price, Specifications

PTron Bassbuds Jets TWS earphones are claimed to offer a total of 20 hours of playback.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 16 March 2021 15:06 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
PTron Bassbuds Jets TWS Earphones Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Ptron

PTron Bassbuds Jets TWS have touch sensitive area on both earbuds

Highlights
  • PTron Bassbuds Jets TWS are priced at Rs. 999
  • The earphones have Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity
  • PTron Bassbuds Jets TWS are available in three colours

PTron Bassbuds Jets true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones have been launched in India. An addition to the company's Bassbuds series, the PTron Bassbuds Jets case features a digital indicator that displays the remaining battery. The earbuds are the company's affordable offering, and feature a touch sensitive area. They come with features like IPX4 water/ sweat resistance rating, and Bluetooth v5.0 for connectivity. The earphones offer passive noise cancellation, and support for voice assistants. They are claimed to offer a long battery life.

PTron Bassbuds Jets TWS price, availability

PTron Bassbuds Jets TWS earphones are priced at Rs. 999, and are now available on Amazon in Dazzling Blue, Ravishing White and Classy Black colours.

PTron Bassbuds Jets TWS specifications, features

PTron Bassbuds Jets TWS earphones feature a flat touch sensitive area on both the earbuds that can be used to control calls, music and summon voice assistants including Google Assistant and Siri. Each earbud features a 10mm dynamic driver to deliver Hi-Fi stereo sound with deep bass. The earphones come with Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity that provides strong connection over 10 metre distance. As per the company, the earbuds provide passive noise cancelation, and take about 3-5 seconds to pair with a smartphone.

As far as battery is concerned, the PTron Bassbuds Jets magnetic case has a 400mAh battery which can be charged in 2 hours. The earbuds are claimed to provide 5 hours of music playback, and with the case, the total playback time is said to be 20 hours. The earbuds offer users to choose from stereo or mono mode for calling. Each earbud has built-in mics and feature IPX4 rating for water and sweat resistance.

Can Realme X7 Pro take on OnePlus Nord? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: PTron Bassbuds Jets TWS, PTron Bassbuds Jets TWS Specifications, PTron Bassbuds Jets TWS Price in India, Ptron
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Redmi K40 Pro+ May Debut in India as Mi 11X Pro, Redmi K40 Pro Could Remain Exclusive to China
PTron Bassbuds Jets TWS Earphones Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 10 to Go on First Sale Today at Noon via Amazon, Mi.com
  2. Justice League Snyder Cut Review: Overambitious, Strange, and Indulgent
  3. Mars Rover Perseverance Begins Hunt for Ancient Life With ‘SuperCam’
  4. Google Pixel 5a May Launch in India Soon
  5. Samsung Galaxy A52 5G Accidentally Listed Before Official Launch
  6. Realme 8 Pro Unboxing Video Tips Key Features, Design Ahead of Launch
  7. Redmi Note 10 Review: A Value Workhorse for 2021
  8. Watch the Final Trailer for Justice League Snyder Cut
  9. Realme 8 Series Up for Pre-Orders on Flipkart Ahead of India Launch
  10. Samsung Galaxy A42 5G Reportedly Gets Android 11 Update
#Latest Stories
  1. PTron Bassbuds Jets TWS Earphones Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  2. Redmi K40 Pro+ May Debut in India as Mi 11X Pro, Redmi K40 Pro Could Remain Exclusive to China
  3. Walmart Onn Branded Streaming Stick Running Android TV 10 Spotted via FCC Listing
  4. Croma Fire TV Edition Smart LED TVs Launched, Priced at Rs. 17,999 Onwards
  5. Realme C25 to Launch on March 23, Triple Rear Cameras and 6,000mAh Battery Confirmed
  6. Apple Could Be Working on Smart Rings to Act as Controller for VR Headset, Patents Show
  7. Wearable Device Shipments Increased by 28.4 Percent in 2020, Apple Led With 34.1 Percent Market Share: IDC
  8. OnePlus 9 Pro Tipped to Come With 50W Fast Wireless Charging Support
  9. Black Shark 4, Black Shark 4 Pro to Launch on March 23; May Come With 6.67-Inch Screens and Snapdragon SoCs
  10. Samsung Galaxy A22 Camera Specifications Leak, Expected to Launch in June
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com