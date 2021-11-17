Technology News
  Ptron Bassbuds Duo True Wireless Earbuds With IPX4 Rating, 15 Hours of Playtime Launched in India

Ptron Bassbuds Duo True Wireless Earbuds With IPX4 Rating, 15-Hours of Playtime Launched in India

Ptron Bassbuds Duo TWS are available at an introductory launch price of Rs. 799.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 17 November 2021 13:25 IST
Ptron Bassbuds Duo True Wireless Earbuds With IPX4 Rating, 15-Hours of Playtime Launched in India

Photo Credit: Ptron

Ptron Bassbuds Duo TWS offer three colour options

Highlights
  • Ptron Bassbuds Duo TWS support Bluetooth v5.1 connectivity
  • Ptron Bassbuds Duo TWS feature 13mm dynamic drivers
  • Ptron Bassbuds Duo TWS said to have an ergonomic design

Ptron Bassbuds Duo true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds have been launched in India. The latest addition to the brand's Bassbuds series, the Ptron Bassbuds Duo TWS feature touch-enabled controls with Bluetooth v5.1 connectivity. The earbuds have inbuilt HD mics for ensuring call clarity and IPX4 certification for sweat and splash resistance. The company says its new TWS earbuds have an ergonomic design and feature 13mm dynamic drivers for stereo sound and balanced bass. The affordable TWS earbuds offer a total of up to 15 hours of music playback time.

Ptron Bassbuds Duo price in India, availability

The new Ptron Bassbuds Duo TWS are available at an introductory launch price of Rs. 799 via Amazon India. On the official website, the earbuds are listed with a price tag of Rs. 2,200. The wireless earphones from Ptron come in three different colours — Black, Blue, and White.

Ptron Bassbuds Duo specifications, features

On the specifications front, the new Ptron Bassbuds Duo TWS earbuds are powered by 13mm dynamic drivers. The earbuds rely on passive noise cancellation and dual inbuilt HD microphones for mono and stereo calls. The latest Ptron earbuds have a lightweight, in-ear design that the company calls a snug-fit design.

As mentioned, they support Bluetooth v5.1 connectivity with a maximum operating distance of 10 meters and have touch controls so users can answer or reject calls, control music playback, adjust the volume, or command the paired smartphone's voice assistant with a few taps.

Ptron Bassbuds Duo TWS are IPX4 rated for water and sweat resistance. Charging takes place through a USB Type-C port. The earbuds come with small, medium, and large-sized ear tips as well.

Ptron has packed a 35mAh battery in each earbud and the charging case has a battery capacity of 300mAh as well. The earbuds also support Type-C fast charging. Ptron claims that the Bassbuds Duo TWS can provide up to 15 hours of total playback with the charging case. Also, the TWS earpieces are claimed to be completely charged in 1 to 1.5 hours. Each earbud weighs 4 grams and the Ptron Bassbuds Duo TWS weigh 43 grams with the case.

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
One UI 4.0 Based on Android 12 to Debut in India Starting December, Samsung Lists Phones, Launch Timelines

