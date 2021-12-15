Technology News
loading

Portronics Sound Slick III Soundbar With 80W Output Launched in India

Portronics Sound Slick III is priced at Rs. 4,199.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 15 December 2021 14:16 IST
Portronics Sound Slick III Soundbar With 80W Output Launched in India

Photo Credit: Portronics

Portronics Sound Slick III is offered in a sole Black colour option

Highlights
  • Portronics Sound Slick III can play MP3/ WMA files via USB port
  • It gets HDMI ARC port, 3.5mm headphone jack, Bluetooth v5, optical port
  • Portronics Sound Slick III gets a remote control

Portronics Sound Slick III soundbar was launched in India on Wednesday. The new soundbar has a total output of 80W with '3D-like' surround sound that is delivered through its two driver units. Portronics Sound Slick III gets Bluetooth v5 connectivity as well as a USB port that can read MP3 and WMA files. Other connectivity options include HDMI ARC, 3.5mm headphone jack, and an optical port. Portronics Sound Slick III soundbar is said to be a portable offering that makes it easy to carry.

Portronics Sound Slick III price in India, availability

Portronics Sound Slick III soundbar is priced at Rs. 4,199. It is available to purchase via the official store, Amazon, Flipkart, and other online and offline stores. However, at the time of writing, Amazon has it listed for Rs. 4,179 while on Flipkart it was listed for Rs. 4,499. Portronics is offering the soundbar in a sole Black colour option. It is also offered with 12 months of warranty.

Portronics Sound Slick III specifications, features

The newly launched Portronics Sound Slick III soundbar features two drivers that produce up to 80W of total sound output and are claimed to recreate a '3D-like' surround sound. Using Bluetooth v5, users can connect the soundbar to any compatible TV, laptop, tablet, or smartphone, which gives the Portronics Sound Slick III a range of up to 10m. Alternatively, users can also connect the soundbar via its USB port that supports MP3 or WMA file formats. Other connectivity options include an HDMI ARC port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and an optical input port.

The soundbar also gets a remote control that has controls for volume, mode switching, and music playback. Portronics claims that it has reduced the usage of wires making Sound Slick III portable and easy to use. The soundbar from the Indian audio manufacturer measures 674x144x100mm and weighs around 1.85 kilograms.

Why does Redmi refresh its phones so soon? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Advertisement
Portronics Sound Slick III

Portronics Sound Slick III

Speaker Type Soundbar
Features Portable
Colour Black
Connection Wireless
Configuration Stereo (2 Channel)
Power Source ac
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Portronics, Portronics Sound Slick III, Portronics Sound Slick III Price in India, Portronics Sound Slick III Specifications
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Tecno Spark 8T With MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, Dual Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications
The Suicide Squad Releasing on Amazon Prime Video in India on December 24

Related Stories

Portronics Sound Slick III Soundbar With 80W Output Launched in India
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Netflix’s India Plans Refreshed, Now Start at Rs. 149 per Month
  2. Jio Introduces Re. 1 Recharge Plan With 100MB Data for 30 Days
  3. NASA Selects Axiom for Second Private Space Mission to ISS
  4. All You Need to Know About Spider-Man: No Way Home
  5. Spider-Man: No Way Home Tickets Now Live Across India
  6. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  7. Vivo V23 With 64-Megapixel Rear Camera Tipped to Launch in India in January
  8. Vivo V23 Pro Specifications Tipped by Geekbench Listings
  9. Oppo Unveils Its First Commercial Smart Glass Wearable
  10. OnePlus Ivan (OnePlus Nord 2 CE) Price in India, Specifications Tipped
#Latest Stories
  1. The Suicide Squad Releasing on Amazon Prime Video in India on December 24
  2. Portronics Sound Slick III Soundbar With 80W Output Launched in India
  3. Tecno Spark 8T With MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, Dual Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. WhatsApp Causing Random Crashes on iPhone, Users Complain on Twitter
  5. Vivo S12 Pro Price, Specifications Leak Ahead of December 22 Launch
  6. Jio Introduces Cheapest Prepaid Recharge Plan in India, Costs Re. 1 for 30 Days
  7. Microsoft Teams Brings End-to-End Encryption Support to One-on-One Calls
  8. WhatsApp Launches Digital Payments Utsav in India; Adopts 500 Villages in Maharashtra, Karnataka
  9. Bitcoin, Ether Fare Better as Dogecoin Price Sees Major Movement After Elon Musk' Announcement
  10. NASA Selects Axiom for Second Private Space Mission to International Space Station
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com