Portronics Harmonics 230 wireless neckband-style headphones have been launched in India. They come with active CVC 8.0 noise reduction technology to deal with external sounds. Portronics claims Harmonics 230 can last up to seven hours on a full charge. They also support fast charging capabilities. The headphones are offered in black and blue colour variants. Portronics has equipped the headphones with 10mm drivers and Bluetooth 5.0 support for better connectivity. Portronics Harmonics 230 are IPX4 certified for splash resistance from any direction.

Portronics Harmonics 230 price in India, availability

Portronics Harmonics 230 are priced at Rs. 1,999. The company's website currently lists the headphones at a discounted price of Rs. 999 for an introductory period. Portronics hasn't announced until when the introductory period is expected to last. The neckband-style headphones are also being offered via leading online and offline stores as well. Harmonics 230 headphones are offered in black and blue colour options.

Portronics Harmonics 230 specifications, features

Portronics Harmonics 230 wireless sports neckband-style headphones are equipped with 10mm dynamic drivers and the headphones have a frequency range of 2.4Hz to 2.48GHz. The headphones can offer 7 hours of playback time on a full charge. They can offer 4 hours of playback on a 20-minute charge and 2 hours of playback after 5 minutes of charging.

The headphones offer active CVC 8.0 noise reduction technology that helps reduce external noises during voice calls. For connectivity, they come with Bluetooth 5.0 support. The IPX4 certification ensures that the headphones are splash resistant from all directions. The Harmonics 230 use liquid silicone material, making them lightweight. Also, the headphones have magnets at the end of the earbuds so users can attach them together.

Which are the best truly wireless earphones under Rs. 10,000? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.