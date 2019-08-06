Although brands selling affordable audio products in India are now plentiful, many will remember Portronics to be one of the first in the market. The company continues to sell simple and well-priced audio products both online and offline in India, and the latest in its range is the Portronics Dynamo compact wireless speaker, which is priced at Rs. 1,999. The Portronics Dynamo is available now in three colour options - black, blue, and red - and can be purchased both online and offline across India.

The Portronics Dynamo has a compact shape and size, making it easy to store on the go. The speaker features buttons for power, volume, and playback on the top, with connectivity through Bluetooth 5.0, FM radio, and USB. The speaker has a rated power output of 5W, and a built-in 2,000mAh battery that is claimed to run for up to 12 hours on a single charge.

Furthermore, if you have two Portronics Dynamo speakers, you can wirelessly link them similar to how truly wireless earphones connect to each other. This will enable audio to be played simultaneously on both speakers, with proper stereo separation that divides the sound properly across the two channels. It's a similar feature to what we've seen on the Boat Stone SpinX, which has a similar wireless daisy-chaining function.

The Portronics Dynamo speaker also has a built-in microphone, allowing it to be used as a hands-free device for voice calls. The speaker weighs 266 grams, and does not feature Aux connectivity. The speaker can be purchased on Portronics' own online store, as well as across online and offline retailers.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.