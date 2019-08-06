Technology News
loading

Portronics Dynamo Wireless Speaker Launched in India Priced at Rs. 1,999

Two Dynamo speakers can be wirelessly linked together for ‘truly wireless’ connectivity.

By | Updated: 6 August 2019 13:01 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Portronics Dynamo Wireless Speaker Launched in India Priced at Rs. 1,999

The Dynamo is available in three colour options

Highlights
  • The Portronics Dynamo is a compact and portable wireless speaker
  • The speaker is priced at Rs. 1,999
  • The Dynamo is available now both online and offline across India

Although brands selling affordable audio products in India are now plentiful, many will remember Portronics to be one of the first in the market. The company continues to sell simple and well-priced audio products both online and offline in India, and the latest in its range is the Portronics Dynamo compact wireless speaker, which is priced at Rs. 1,999. The Portronics Dynamo is available now in three colour options - black, blue, and red - and can be purchased both online and offline across India.

The Portronics Dynamo has a compact shape and size, making it easy to store on the go. The speaker features buttons for power, volume, and playback on the top, with connectivity through Bluetooth 5.0, FM radio, and USB. The speaker has a rated power output of 5W, and a built-in 2,000mAh battery that is claimed to run for up to 12 hours on a single charge.

Furthermore, if you have two Portronics Dynamo speakers, you can wirelessly link them similar to how truly wireless earphones connect to each other. This will enable audio to be played simultaneously on both speakers, with proper stereo separation that divides the sound properly across the two channels. It's a similar feature to what we've seen on the Boat Stone SpinX, which has a similar wireless daisy-chaining function.

The Portronics Dynamo speaker also has a built-in microphone, allowing it to be used as a hands-free device for voice calls. The speaker weighs 266 grams, and does not feature Aux connectivity. The speaker can be purchased on Portronics' own online store, as well as across online and offline retailers.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Portronics Dynamo Wireless Bluetooth Speaker

Portronics Dynamo Wireless Bluetooth Speaker

Speaker TypeMobile, Tablet and Laptop Speaker
FeaturesBluetooth
ConnectionWireless
Power Output5W
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Portronics, Portronics Dynamo, Bluetooth 5, Speaker
Ali Pardiwala

Ali has over eight years of experience in the technology space, specialising in writing about all kinds of audio gear and TVs. He’s reviewed all kinds of headphones, speakers, audio gear, and televisions over the years, and is the in-house expert on all gadgets with screens and audio drivers. He is of the firm belief that truly wireless earphones are the future, and will always recommend a 4K TV, but not necessarily a smart TV. In his spare time, Ali likes to watch TV shows and movies ...More

Google Pixel 3 Users Report Erratic Focus Lock, Camera Stabilisation Issues
Redmi Y2 Starts Receiving Android Pie Update in India
Honor Smartphones
Portronics Dynamo Wireless Speaker Launched in India Priced at Rs. 1,999
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 8 Teased by Xiaomi to Be a Powerful Phone: Report
  2. Vivo S1 Reportedly Up for Pre-Orders in India Ahead of August 7 Launch
  3. OnePlus 7T Pro Alleged Live Images Leaked, Tipping Design
  4. Huami Amazfit Verge Lite With 20-Day Battery Life Launched in India
  5. Google Fit App Gains Improved Sleep Insights, Dark Theme on Android, iOS
  6. Flipkart to Take on Amazon With Its National Shopping Days Sale This Week
  7. iFFalcon K31 4K Smart Android TV Series Launched in India
  8. Google Assistant Can Now Read Out WhatsApp, Telegram, Slack Messages
  9. Flipkart to Add Free Movies, Videos Streaming to Its App
  10. Xiaomi Launches New Mi Gaming Laptop With 144Hz Display
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 Launched With Touch Sensitive Bezels, Voice Calling Support
  2. Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7S Astro White Colour Variant Launched in India: Price, Specifications, Pre-Order Details
  3. Google Pixel Phones Start Receiving August Update With Security Patches, Wi-Fi Improvements
  4. Redmi Y2 Starts Receiving Android Pie Update in India
  5. Portronics Dynamo Wireless Speaker Launched in India Priced at Rs. 1,999
  6. Google Pixel 3 Users Report Erratic Focus Lock, Camera Stabilisation Issues
  7. The Eternals: Marvel Movie Said to Cast Gemma Chan, Barry Keoghan
  8. Amazon Freedom Sale 2019: OnePlus 7, Samsung Galaxy M30, LG W10, Redmi Y3 to Receive Discounts, Other Offers
  9. Huami Amazfit Verge Lite With 20-Day Battery Life Launched in India at Rs. 6,999
  10. Venom 2 Hires Andy Serkis as Director for Spider-Man Spin-Off Sequel
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.