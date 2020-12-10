Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • Portronics Harmonics 300 Wireless Sports Neckband With HD Stereo Sound Launched in India

Portronics Harmonics 300 Wireless Sports Neckband With HD Stereo Sound Launched in India

Portronics Harmonics 300 wireless neckband offers a battery life of eight hours.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 10 December 2020 17:14 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Portronics Harmonics 300 Wireless Sports Neckband With HD Stereo Sound Launched in India

Harmonics 300 comes with voice assistant support and magnetic earbuds

Highlights
  • Portronics Harmonics 300 offers Active Noise Cancellation
  • Portronics Harmonics 300 offers Active Noise Cancellation
  • Harmonics 300 is IPX4 certified for sweat and water resistance

Portronics Harmonics 300 wireless sports neckband has been launched in India, with HD Stereo Sound and Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) features. As per the company, the neckband can last for eight hours after a single full recharge. It is offered in blue and black colour variants. The neckband is equipped with 10mm drivers and has Bluetooth 5.0 as well as voice assistant support. The latest addition to the company's line of wireless headphones, Harmonics 300 is IPX4 rated for sweat and water resistance.

Portronics Harmonics 300 price in India, availability

Portronics Harmonics 300 is priced at Rs. 2,999. The company's website, however, shows a discounted rate of Rs. 1,499, which could be a special introductory price. The Portronics Harmonics 300 wireless neckband will also be offered on e-commerce websites and offline retail stores as well. It is available in black and blue colour variants and has a 12-month warranty period.

Portronics Harmonics 300 specifications, features

The Portronics Harmonics 300 wireless sports neckband is equipped with 10mm dynamic drivers and has a frequency response range of 2.402Hz to 2.480GHz. It is claimed to last for eight hours after a single full charge, and four hours after 10 minutes of charging. Harmonics 300 offers HD Stereo Sound support with a clear bass.

For connectivity, the neckband supports Bluetooth 5.0 with a range of 10m. It is IPX4 certified for sweat and water resistance. Harmonics 300 comes with voice assistant support and magnetic earbuds.

As per Portronics, Harmonics 300 is crafted with silicone material that does not irritate the skin, making it wearable for long hours.

Which are the best truly wireless earphones under Rs. 10,000? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Portronics Harmonics 300, Portronics, Portronics Harmonics 300 Price in India, Portronics Harmonics 300 Specifications
Tanishka Sodhi Tanishka Sodhi is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As a journalist, she has covered education, culture, and media and mental health. She is interested in the intersection of technology and culture, and its impact on everyday lives. Tanishka is a staunch advocate of gender equality, and the correct use of commas. You can get in touch with her via Twitter at @tanishka_s2 or drop a mail at tanishkas@ndtv.com. More
Wolfwalkers Review: Apple TV+ Gets Its First Animated Oscar Nominee
Portronics Harmonics 300 Wireless Sports Neckband With HD Stereo Sound Launched in India
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Wifi Dabba Is Taking Notes from Google to Make Your Wi-Fi Faster, Cheaper
  2. Google Reveals the Top Trends of 2020 With ‘Year in Search’
  3. Redmi 9 Power Set to Launch in India on December 17
  4. Personal Data of 7 Million Indian Credit, Debit Cardholders Leaked Online
  5. Vivo Y51 (2020) With 5,000mAh Battery, Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
  6. SpaceX Starship Prototype Explodes on Landing After Test Launch
  7. Creative Stage V2 Soundbar With Subwoofer Launched in India
  8. Moto G Stylus (2021) Price, Specifications, Renders Leak via Amazon Listing
  9. OnePlus 9 Pro Could Come With Official IP68 Rating; OnePlus 9, 9E May Not
  10. Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Nokia Smartphone With Android 10 (Go Edition) to Launch on December 15
  2. Portronics Harmonics 300 Wireless Sports Neckband With HD Stereo Sound Launched in India
  3. Google Fined EUR 100 Million, Amazon Fined EUR 35 Million by French Watchdog CNIL for Breaching Cookie Rules
  4. iFFalcon K61 4K TV With HDR10 Support, 24W Speaker System Launched in India
  5. Chromecast With Google TV Adds ‘Year in Search’ Playlists Including Trending Films of 2020
  6. Personal Data of 7 Million Indian Credit, Debit Cardholders Leaked Through Dark Web
  7. Google Health Studies App for Android Will Let Users Participate in Research Studies
  8. Amazon Fire TV Devices Getting Revamped UI With Find Tab, Improved Alexa Integration, More
  9. Mi 10 Android 11 Update Starts Rolling Out in India, Xiaomi Announces
  10. Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ Tipped to Feature 6.55-Inch Full-HD+ Display, 65W Fast Charging, Ahead of Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com