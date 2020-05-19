Technology News
Poco Pop Buds, Poco's First Truly Wireless Earbuds, to Launch in India

Poco Pop Buds are in development with no information on availability as of yet.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 19 May 2020 15:18 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ Poco India

Poco Pop Buds name has been chosen through a Twitter poll

Highlights
  • Poco Pop Buds will come to India
  • They will be the first TWS earphones by Poco
  • There is no information on specifications, pricing, or availability

Poco has announced its entry into the truly wireless earphones market with the Poco Pop Buds. As of now, there are no details available for the Poco Pop Buds, but the company says that it is one step closer to making its first truly wireless earphones a reality. The Poco Pop Buds will be the first audio product by the smartphone brand that recently unveiled its much anticipated Poco F2 Pro smartphone. Poco aims at releasing its TWS earphones in the Indian market, owing to the reportedly high growth in the wearables market.

Poco Pop Buds mark the company's entry into the world of TWS earphones. The company is working on developing the earphones and no information about the specifications or design is available as of yet. Interestingly, the company named the Poco Pop Buds through a Twitter poll where it asked fans to pick among a few name options, with Poco Pop Buds getting majority of the votes. Poco has now confirmed that its first audio product will be TWS earphones called the Poco Pop Buds.

Notably, the company first announced it was working on TWS earphones early in April where it confirmed the product will come to India.

As of now, there is no pricing information or details on availability for the Poco Pop Buds. The company did state in a press release that the wearable market in India has seen significant growth in the last year and that “Poco is all set to add its take on TWS audio to the Poco family.”

 

Poco launched its Poco F2 Pro smartphone that is yet to hit the Indian market. The phone is a rebranded version of the Redmi K30 Pro and comes with the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, up to 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It has a quad rear camera setup and a pop-up design for the selfie camera.

