Philips has expanded its audio portfolio in India with four new products. They include the TAT4205BK true wireless earbuds, TAN2215BK neckband style headphones, HTL4080 wireless soundbar, and HTL1045 soudbar. They will go on sale in India as part of Amazon Prime Day Sale. The wireless headphones come with water resistance and impressive playtime. The soundbar models boast of HDMI ARC input and various connectivity options, along with a wireless subwoofer with the HTL4080 soundbar. Additionally, the company is also offering various discounts on its current lineup of audio products on Amazon Prime Day.

Philips TAT4205BK, TAN2215BK, HTL4080, HTL1045 soudbar: Price in India

The Philips TAT4205BK TWS earbuds are priced at Rs. 6,999 and the TAN2215BK neckband headphones are priced at Rs. 3,999. On the other hand, the HTL4080 wireless soundbar is priced at Rs. 16,990 and the HTL1045 soundbar is priced at Rs. 9,990. All four audio products will go on sale starting on Amazon Prime Day Sale on August 6.

Philips also shared the Amazon Prime Day Sale pricing for its existing products. The TAUT102 TWS Earbuds are priced at Rs. 5,999, the TAPH805 Headphones at Rs. 13,990, TAPN505 Neckband at Rs. 11,990, TASH402 Sports Headphones at Rs. 8,999, SHB2515 True Wireless at Rs. 8,999, and finally, the TAPB603 Soundbar at Rs. 31,990.

Philips TAT4205BK true wireless earbuds

These TWS earbuds come with Mylar drivers that is said to deliver high-fidelity sound and up to 20 hours of playback. The TAT4205BK true wireless earbuds have an IPX5-rated splash-proof design and come with touch controls on both the left and right earbud. They allow you to control media, manage calls or activate your voice assistant.

Philips TAN2215BK neckband headphones

The Philips TAN2215BK have an IPX4-rated splash-proof design and boast of 11 hours of music playback. They feature passive noise isolation and have magnetic ear tips that stick together when not in use. They have 9mm drivers and a metal housing which, according to the company, avoids unnecessary vibration for accurate sound transmission. They have Bluetooth v5.0 and have a claimed charging time of 1.5 hours, as per the website listing.

Philips HTL4080 wireless soundbar

The HTL4080 wireless soundbar by Philips can play music via its 3.5mm audio-in, optical input, and Bluetooth. It comes with a wireless subwoofer and has support for HDMI ARC. This allows users to use their TV remote to control the soundbar as well. It also comes with 4K audio pass through.

Philips HTL1045 soundbar

The Philips HTL1045 soundbar also features 4K audio pass through and HDMI ARC support. It also has the same connectivity options as the HTL408o. There is very little information available about the HTL1045 soundbar but more will be made clear in just a few days.

Is Nord the iPhone SE of the OnePlus world? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.