Philips 2022 Audio Range With TWS Earphones, Sports Headphones, and Party Speakers Launched in India

Philips 2022 audio range features two TWS earphones, a pair of sports headphones, and two party speakers.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 25 January 2022 18:59 IST
Photo Credit: Philips

Philips TAT2206 and TAT2236 TWS earphones offer up to 18 hours of playtime

Highlights
  • Philips TWS TAT2206BK and TAT2236BK are IPX4 rated
  • Philips TAA4216BK sports headphones use Bluetooth v5.0 for connectivity
  • Philips TAX5206 and TAX3206 speakers offer up to 14 hours of battery

Philips 2022 audio range, which includes TAT2206 and TAT2236 truly wireless stereo (TWS) earphones, TAA4216 sports headphones, and TAX5206 and TAX3206 party speakers, have been launched in India. While the TWS earphones come with long battery life and fast charging technology, the sports headphones offer durability and feature IP55 water and dust resistance rating. The Philips party speakers have Bluetooth connectivity. While one of them features a trolley design, the other one comes with a carry handle for easy portability.

TAT2206 and TAT2236 TWS earphones, TAA4216 sports headphones, and TAX5206 and TAX3206 party speakers price, availability

The Philips TAT2206 and TAT2236 TWS earphones are priced at Rs. 6,999. They will be available at special sale price of Rs. 3,499 and 3,399, respectively.

The Philips TAA4216 Sports Headphones price has been set at Rs. 8,999 and they will be available at a special sale price of Rs. 4,699.

The TAX5206 and TAX3206 Party speakers are priced at Rs. 21,990 and 15,990, respectively. As per the company, the Philips TAX5206 party speakers will be available at a special sale price of Rs. 17,990, and Philips TAX3206 party speakers at 11,690.

All these products will be available in the next few weeks across leading online and offline retail stores, the company said in a press release. Furthermore, these special prices will be valid till January 31.

Philips TAT2206 and TAT2236 TWS earphones features

Philips TAT2206BK and Philips TAT2236BK TWS earphones are quite similar to each other with a few differences. The first difference between these devices is that the Philips TAT2206BK earphones come with 6mm dynamic drivers and the Philips TAT2236BK are equipped with 12mm dynamic drivers. The former come with silicone ear tips while the latter does not have extra cushioning of ear tips. They both have a ‘hockey stick' design, and feature Mono Mode which allows users to use one earbud for calling.

Philips TAT2206BK and Philips TAT2236BK TWS earphones are equipped with Bluetooth v5.0 for connectivity, and can be controlled by smart assistants. They are claimed to offer a total of up to 18 hours of playtime (6 hours earbuds and 12 hours charging case). Both the offerings are claimed to offer an hour of runtime with 15 minutes of charging via a USB Type-C port. The feature IPX4 water resistance.

Philips TAA4216BK wireless sports headphones specifications

philips sports headphones launch india intext Philips sports headphones

Philips TAA4216 sports headphones are said to offer up to 35 hours of playtime
Photo Credit: Philips

The Philips TAA4216BK wireless sports headphones are equipped with 40mm dynamic drivers for a punchy bass and clear sound. They come with a built-in microphone for calling. There is a multi-function button, and a 3.5mm audio port for wired use the battery of the headphones is depleted. The headphones feature folding design, and are claimed to be fitted with soft, breathable ear-cup cushion sleeves. As per the company, these ear cups are filled with cooling gel, and can be removed for washing.

The Philips TAA4216BK sports headphones are claimed to offer up to 35 hours of playtime on a single charge. A 15-minute charge via a USB Type-C cable is claimed to offer up to 2 hours of runtime. The headphones use Bluetooth v.50 for connectivity, and feature IP55 rating for dust and water resistance.

Philips TAX5206 and TAX3206 party speakers specifications

philips party speakers launch india intext Philips TAX5206 and Philips TAX3206

Philips TAX5206 and Philips TAX3206 use Bluetooth v5.0 for connectivity
Photo Credit: Philips

Philips TAX5206 party speaker is claimed to deliver a maximum output power of 160W through two 8-inch woofers and an equal number of 2.5-inch tweeters. They come with karaoke support and various features like echo control, vocal fader, voice changer, among others. You also get a guitar output, and a port to connect it to an amplifier for multi-speaker setup.

The Philips TAX5206 party speaker uses Bluetooth v5.0 for connectivity, and weighs 10.52kg. Other features include an LED display screen, speaker light effect, strobe lights and trolley design for portability.

Meanwhile, Philips TAX3206 party speaker is claimed to deliver a total output of 80W through an 8-inch woofer and two 2-inch tweeters. It weighs 6.95kg, and has a built-in carry handle for portability. The rest of the features are the same as the Philips TAX5206 party speaker. Both the speakers are claimed to deliver up to 14 hours of playback on a single charge.

Comments

Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh
