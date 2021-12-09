Technology News
Philips TAH6506BK Headphones With Active Noise Cancellation, Up to 30 Hours of Battery Life Launched in India

Philips TAH6506BK headphones are priced at Rs. 5,999.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 9 December 2021 14:30 IST
Photo Credit: Philips

Philips TAH6506BK feature a flat-folding design and come with a carrying pouch

Highlights
  • Philips TAH6506BK can be quickly charged using a USB Type-C port
  • They feature Bluetooth v5, Bluetooth multipoint pairing
  • Philips TAH6506BK feature 32mm neodymium drivers

Philips TAH6506BK over-ear wireless headphones with active noise cancellation (ANC) were launched in India on Thursday. The headphones have a claimed total playback time of up to 30 hours on a single charge, and up to 25 hours with the ANC turned on. The Philips TAH6506BK can be quickly charged via a USB Type-C port with a 15-minute charge giving them a total playback time of up to 2 hours. They come equipped with 32mm neodymium drivers, Bluetooth v5, and Bluetooth multipoint pairing.

Philips TAH6506BK price in India, availability

The Philips TAH6506BK over-ear wireless headphones' price in India is set at Rs. 5,999. They are available to purchase via leading online and offline retail stores. However, at the time of writing the Philips headphones were only listed on Amazon. They are available in a sole Black colour option.

Philips TAH6506BK specifications, features

The newly launched Philips TAH6506BK over-ear wireless headphones feature 32mm neodymium drivers. As mentioned earlier, the headphones feature ANC as well as Bluetooth multipoint connectivity, allowing users to connect to two devices at the same time. With the ANC turned on, the Philips headphones have a total playback time of up to 25 hours and up to 30 hours when turned off. Philips mentions that the headphones can be quickly charged via a USB type-C port and a 15-minute charge is enough for a playback time of up to 2 hours.

The Philips TAH6506BK headphones feature a multi-function button (MFB) that controls music, calls, and voice assistants — Google Assistant and Siri. For connectivity, it features Bluetooth v5 for easy pairing and gets a maximum range of 10 metres. The headphones have a frequency response of up to 20,000Hz, feature a flat-folding design and come with a carrying pouch for storage. They measure 225x185x45mm and weigh 145 grams.

Can Nothing Ear 1 — the first product from OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei's new outfit — be an AirPods killer? We discussed this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Philips, Philips TAH6506BK, Philips TAH6506BK Price in India, Philips TAH6506BK Specifications, Active Noise Cancellation
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
