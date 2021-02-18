Technology News

Philips TAB7305, Philips TAB5305 Soundbar Models With Wireless Subwoofer Launched in India

Philips TAB7305 is the more expensive out of the two and comes with additional features such as HDMI-CEC.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 18 February 2021 17:40 IST
Philips TAB7305, Philips TAB5305 Soundbar Models With Wireless Subwoofer Launched in India

Philips TAB7305 comes with Bluetooth 4.2 support

Highlights
  • Philips TAB7305 and Philips TAB5305 have 3.5mm audio jack
  • Philips TAB7305 comes with a USB port
  • Philips TAB5305 does not have Dolby Digital support

Philips TAB7305 and Philips TAB5305 soundbar models have launched in India. They come with wireless subwoofers and both offer 2.1 channel setup. Philips TAB7305 is more powerful with greater sound output compared to Philips TAB5305. The two models come with multiple connectivity options with Philips TAB7305 boasting of a few extra features over Philips TAB5305. There are wall brackets provided with the soundbar models so you can mount them on your wall, if not under the TV.

Philips TAB7305, Philips TAB5305 price in India, availability

The TAB7305 soundbar from Philips is priced at Rs. 21,990 while Philips TAB5305 is priced at Rs. 14,990. The two models will be available across leading online and offline partners.

Philips TAB7305, Philips TAB5305 specifications

Philips TAB7305 has a total 300W speaker system output out of which the soundbar itself delivers 160W and the subwoofer delivers 140W. Philips TAB5305, on the other hand, has a total sound output of 70W with 30W from the soundbar and 40W from the subwoofer. Both have 2.1 channel configuration, and the subwoofer is wireless.

For connectivity, Philips TAB7305 comes with Bluetooth 4.2, 3.5mm audio jack, HDMI 1.4 with ARC or Audio Return Channel, USB port, and digital optical input. It also supports HDMI-CEC feature. With Philips TAB5305, you miss out on the USB port and HDMI-CEC feature.

In terms of supported audio formats, Philips TAB7305 supports Dolby Digital, LPCM 2ch, Dolby Digital Plus via HDMI ARC, Dolby Digital and LPCM 2ch via Optical connection, and SBC via Bluetooth. On Philips TAB5305, you get only LPCM 2ch via HDMI ARC and Optical, and SBC via Bluetooth.

Philips TAB7305 measures 800x95x64.7mm and its subwoofer measures 380x280x190mm. The soundbar in Philips TAB5305 measures 900x91x65.5mm and its subwoofer measures 150x225x267mm.

Is Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra the most complete Android phone yet? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Vineet Washington
