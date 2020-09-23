Panasonic has launched five new pairs of headphones and earphones in India, including wireless and wired models. The headphone range is priced from Rs. 899 to Rs. 14,999, with all of the headphones available now on Amazon. With this new range, Panasonic goes up against popular options from major brands such as JBL and Skullcandy, as well as options from new online-focused brands such as Xiaomi, Realme, and OnePlus. At the top of the new launches are the Panasonic HTX90 headphones that are priced at Rs. 14,999 and come with active noise cancellation.

Panasonic HTX90 price, specifications

As mentioned, the Panasonic HTX90 over-ear headphones are priced at Rs. 14,999 and have active noise cancellation and wireless connectivity through Bluetooth. The headphones feature Panasonic's familiar retro styling, are powered by 40mm dynamic drivers, and have a claimed battery life of up to 24 hours per charge. The headphones are available in Navy Blue, Matte Black, and Vanilla White colours.

Panasonic HTX20 price, specifications

The next product in the new range from Panasonic are the HTX20 wireless in-ear headphones. Priced at Rs. 5,999, the earphones feature similar retro styling with a behind-the-neck loose cable style, and have a promised battery life of up to 8.5 hours per charge. The earphones use 9mm dynamic drivers, and are available in four colours - beige, red, grey, and black.

Panasonic NJ310 price, specifications

At Rs. 3,599, the Panasonic NJ310 is a pair of wireless earphones, featuring behind-the-neck loose cable design similar to that of the HTX20 earphones. The NJ310 feature 9mm drivers, have a claimed battery life of 6 hours, and are available in five colours - black, blue, green, red, and white.

Panasonic TCM130, Panasonic TCM55 price, specifications

At Rs. 1,399 and Rs. 899 respectively, the Panasonic TCM130 and TCM55 are the most affordable new headphones in the range. Both of these are wired earphones, with the former featuring an in-canal design and the latter featuring an outer-ear fit. Both pairs of earphones use 3.5mm wired connectivity.

