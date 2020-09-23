Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • Panasonic Launches Five New Headphones in India, Priced Starting at Rs. 899

Panasonic Launches Five New Headphones in India, Priced Starting at Rs. 899

The new Panasonic headphones are available now on Amazon.

By Ali Pardiwala | Updated: 23 September 2020 11:35 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Panasonic Launches Five New Headphones in India, Priced Starting at Rs. 899

The Panasonic HTX90 feature active noise cancellation for Rs. 14,999

Highlights
  • Panasonic has launched five new headphones across price ranges
  • The TCM55 wired earphones are priced at Rs. 899
  • The HTX90 headphones promise up to 24 hours of battery life

Panasonic has launched five new pairs of headphones and earphones in India, including wireless and wired models. The headphone range is priced from Rs. 899 to Rs. 14,999, with all of the headphones available now on Amazon. With this new range, Panasonic goes up against popular options from major brands such as JBL and Skullcandy, as well as options from new online-focused brands such as Xiaomi, Realme, and OnePlus. At the top of the new launches are the Panasonic HTX90 headphones that are priced at Rs. 14,999 and come with active noise cancellation.

Panasonic HTX90 price, specifications

As mentioned, the Panasonic HTX90 over-ear headphones are priced at Rs. 14,999 and have active noise cancellation and wireless connectivity through Bluetooth. The headphones feature Panasonic's familiar retro styling, are powered by 40mm dynamic drivers, and have a claimed battery life of up to 24 hours per charge. The headphones are available in Navy Blue, Matte Black, and Vanilla White colours.

Panasonic HTX20 price, specifications

The next product in the new range from Panasonic are the HTX20 wireless in-ear headphones. Priced at Rs. 5,999, the earphones feature similar retro styling with a behind-the-neck loose cable style, and have a promised battery life of up to 8.5 hours per charge. The earphones use 9mm dynamic drivers, and are available in four colours - beige, red, grey, and black.

Panasonic NJ310 price, specifications

At Rs. 3,599, the Panasonic NJ310 is a pair of wireless earphones, featuring behind-the-neck loose cable design similar to that of the HTX20 earphones. The NJ310 feature 9mm drivers, have a claimed battery life of 6 hours, and are available in five colours - black, blue, green, red, and white.

Panasonic TCM130, Panasonic TCM55 price, specifications

At Rs. 1,399 and Rs. 899 respectively, the Panasonic TCM130 and TCM55 are the most affordable new headphones in the range. Both of these are wired earphones, with the former featuring an in-canal design and the latter featuring an outer-ear fit. Both pairs of earphones use 3.5mm wired connectivity.

Which are the best truly wireless earphones under Rs. 10,000? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Panasonic, Headphones, Earphones, wireless headphones, Active noise cancellation, Bluetooth, Amazon
Ali Pardiwala Ali Pardiwala writes about audio and video devices for Gadgets 360 out of Mumbai, and has covered the industry for a decade now. Ali is a Senior Reviewer for Gadgets 360, where he has regularly written about televisions, home entertainment, and mobile gaming as well. He is a firm believer in 4K and HDR on televisions, and believes that true wireless earphones are the future of the personal audio industry. Ali is available on Twitter as @AliusPardius and on email at alip@ndtv.com, so do send in ...More
OnePlus 8T to Feature 6.55-Inch 120Hz Display, Company CEO Pete Lau Confirms

Related Stories

Panasonic Launches Five New Headphones in India, Priced Starting at Rs. 899
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple Store Online Launched in India With Trade-Ins and More
  2. Nokia 3.4, Nokia 2.4 Debut as Latest Android Phones by HMD Global
  3. Google Pixel 5 Price, Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch: Report
  4. Poco X3 With Snapdragon 732G SoC, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  5. Realme Narzo 20, Narzo 20A, Narzo 20 Pro Debut in India
  6. Realme C17 With Snapdragon 460 SoC, 90Hz Refresh Rate Launched
  7. OnePlus 8T Price, Specifications Tipped via Amazon Listing
  8. Oppo Reno 4 Pro Galactic Blue Edition Debuts With MS Dhoni Branding
  9. Vivo V20 Pro With Dual Selfie Cameras, Snapdragon 765G SoC Launched
  10. Review: Enola Holmes Is a Feminist Sherlock Spin-Off for the Brexit Era
#Latest Stories
  1. Panasonic Launches Five New Headphones in India, Priced Starting at Rs. 899
  2. Vivo Watch With Up to 18 Days Battery Life, Heart Rate Monitoring, Blood Oxygen Sensor Launched
  3. OnePlus 8T to Feature 6.55-Inch 120Hz Display, Company CEO Pete Lau Confirms
  4. Google Pixel 5 Price, Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch; May Support Reverse Wireless Charging
  5. Supergirl Season 6 Will Be the DC Series’ Final Season
  6. Tesla's Value Drops $50 Billion as Musk's Promised Cheaper Battery 3 Years Away
  7. Nokia Power Earbuds Lite, Nokia Portable Wireless Speaker With Bluetooth Connectivity Launched
  8. Facebook India MD Ajit Mohan Approaches Supreme Court Against Delhi Assembly Panel's Notice, Hearing Today
  9. Apple Store Online Launched in India With Direct Customer Support, Trade-Ins, and More
  10. Reliance Says KKR to Invest $755.1 Million in Retail Arm
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com