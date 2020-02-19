Technology News
loading

Oppo Has Two New Truly Wireless Earbuds in the Works: Report

The new earbuds appear to have a microphone to detect ambient sound and enable an enhanced noise cancellation.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 19 February 2020 13:53 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Oppo Has Two New Truly Wireless Earbuds in the Works: Report

Oppo already has its Enco Free truly wireless earbuds in the market

Highlights
  • Oppo has reportedly filed a patent for its new earbuds
  • Both new truly wireless earbuds have a distinct design
  • Oppo could launch its new earbuds models as early as next month

Oppo appears to have two new truly wireless earbuds in the pipeline. A patent application has surfaced to suggest the design of the new Oppo wireless earbuds, according to an online report. Some images of both new earbuds have been leaked that suggest silicone ear-tips. While one Oppo earbuds model seems to have an Apple AirPods Pro-like design, the other one could look similar to the Samsung Galaxy Buds+. The new Oppo truly wireless earbuds could debut alongside the Find X2 flagship smartphone as well as the Oppo Watch smartwatch sometime next month.

The patent related to the new truly wireless earbuds was filed by Oppo in April last year, though it received authorisation on February 18, reports 91Mobiles. The blog has also shared some images of the wireless earbuds that appear to suggest the design of the new models.

Oppo seems to have offered a microphone on the new earbuds to detect ambient sound and enable an enhanced noise cancellation. The earbuds also feature silicone ear-tips and are expected to have a proximity sensor for wear detection. Further, the images show a pogo pin connector for charging purposes.

oppo new truly wireless earbuds image 91mobiles Oppo

Oppo could bring these new truly wireless earbuds to the market soon
Photo Credit: 91Mobiles

 

The leaked images suggest that Oppo could please customers looking for the Apple AirPods Pro and Samsung Galaxy Buds+ with its two new earbuds models.

Gadgets 360 wasn't able to independently verify the leaked patent details. An email sent to Oppo India for clarity on the reported development didn't elicit until the time of publishing this story. It is, therefore, safe to consider the report with some scepticism.

In late December, Oppo unveiled the Enco Free truly wireless earbuds that come with a price tag of CNY 699 (roughly Rs. 7,100). The earbuds come in Black, Pink, and White colour options.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo truly wireless earbuds, Oppo
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
Facebook Faces US Tax Court Trial Over Ireland Offshore Deal
Oppo Has Two New Truly Wireless Earbuds in the Works: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A71 Said to Launch in India Today
  2. Samsung Galaxy A71 Reaches India With Exclusive Features for Local Consumers
  3. Apple Could Launch Its AirTags Trackers in 2020
  4. Oppo Watch's Curved Screen, 3D Glass Protection Teased by Company
  5. Extraction: Chris Hemsworth Stars in Netflix Film From Avengers: Endgame Alums
  6. Oppo Has Two New Truly Wireless Earbuds in the Works: Report
  7. Samsung Galaxy M31 Price, Specifications Leaked Ahead of Official Launch
  8. Samsung Galaxy M31 Price in India Tipped Ahead of Launch Next Week
  9. Samsung Galaxy M31 India Launch Next Week: Everything We Know So Far
  10. Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Display Receives A+ Grade From DisplayMate
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo Has Two New Truly Wireless Earbuds in the Works: Report
  2. Facebook Faces US Tax Court Trial Over Ireland Offshore Deal
  3. Samsung Galaxy A71 With Quad Rear Cameras, 4,500mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. Twitter Buys Chroma Labs Short-Form Video and Photo Tool Firm Founded by Facebook, Instagram Veterans
  5. Vivo Y21 Gets Bluetooth SIG Certification, Specifications Still a Mystery
  6. Motorola Razr Display Gives Up in a Week, Screen Separates From Top Lamination: Report
  7. Uber Is Closing Its Office in Downtown Los Angeles
  8. Extraction: First Look at Chris Hemsworth’s Netflix Film From Avengers: Endgame Directors, Stunt Chief
  9. Jurassic World 3 Casts Altered Carbon’s Dichen Lachman: Report
  10. Oppo Reno 3 Pro Teaser Gives Clearer Look at Quad Rear Cameras, Promotional Images Leaked
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.