Oppo Has Two New Truly Wireless Earbuds in the Works: Report

Oppo appears to have two new truly wireless earbuds in the pipeline. A patent application has surfaced to suggest the design of the new Oppo wireless earbuds, according to an online report. Some images of both new earbuds have been leaked that suggest silicone ear-tips. While one Oppo earbuds model seems to have an Apple AirPods Pro-like design, the other one could look similar to the Samsung Galaxy Buds+. The new Oppo truly wireless earbuds could debut alongside the Find X2 flagship smartphone as well as the Oppo Watch smartwatch sometime next month.

The patent related to the new truly wireless earbuds was filed by Oppo in April last year, though it received authorisation on February 18, reports 91Mobiles. The blog has also shared some images of the wireless earbuds that appear to suggest the design of the new models.

Oppo seems to have offered a microphone on the new earbuds to detect ambient sound and enable an enhanced noise cancellation. The earbuds also feature silicone ear-tips and are expected to have a proximity sensor for wear detection. Further, the images show a pogo pin connector for charging purposes.

Oppo could bring these new truly wireless earbuds to the market soon

Photo Credit: 91Mobiles

The leaked images suggest that Oppo could please customers looking for the Apple AirPods Pro and Samsung Galaxy Buds+ with its two new earbuds models.

Gadgets 360 wasn't able to independently verify the leaked patent details. An email sent to Oppo India for clarity on the reported development didn't elicit until the time of publishing this story. It is, therefore, safe to consider the report with some scepticism.

In late December, Oppo unveiled the Enco Free truly wireless earbuds that come with a price tag of CNY 699 (roughly Rs. 7,100). The earbuds come in Black, Pink, and White colour options.