Oppo Enco X True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earphones India Launch Set for January 18

Oppo Enco X launched in China last year for CNY 999 (approximately Rs. 11,000).

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 12 January 2021 16:05 IST
Oppo Enco X have a stem design

Highlights
  • Oppo Enco X will debut in India on January 18
  • The earphones will launch alongside the Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G smartphone
  • Oppo Enco X feature 11mm and 6mm drivers

Oppo Enco X true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones will launch in India on January 18. The earphones debuted in China in October last year and will finally make their way into the Indian market this month. The Oppo Enco X feature Bluetooth 5.2 and come with multiple noise cancellation modes. They are said to last between 4 and 5.5 hours on a single charge depending on the noise cancellation mode activated. Oppo Enco X will launch in India alongside the Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G smartphone.

Oppo Enco X launch in India, expected price

Oppo Enco X will be launched in India on January 18, the company has confirmed. The TWS earphones will be unveiled alongside the Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G that will launch during an event at 12:30pm IST on the said date.

Oppo has not shared the India pricing for the Oppo Enco X, but the earphones were launched in China last year at CNY 999 (approximately Rs. 11,000) in black, white, and green colour options.

Oppo Enco X specifications, features

The specifications of the Oppo Enco X launching in India are expected to be the same as that of the China variant. Oppo Enco X feature 11mm dynamic drivers and 6mm balanced membrane drivers. They have a frequency range of 20Hz to 20KHz and support LHDC, AAC, and SBC audio codecs. In terms of modes, you get Max Noise Cancellation, Noise Cancellation, Transparency, and Noise Cancellation Off. The earphones use a dual-microphone system for the active noise cancellation functionality.

For connectivity, the Oppo Enco X use Bluetooth 5.2 with support for binaural low-latency Bluetooth transmission that the company says helps in delivering synchronised audio. In terms of battery life, the earbuds have a 44mAh battery while the charging case has a 535mAh battery. Oppo says a single charge can give up to 4 hours of music playtime in Max Noise Cancellation mode and up to 20 hours with the charging case. With noise cancellation off, the earphones are said to last 5.5 hours and another 25 hours with the case. The charging case of the earphones supports USB Type-C wired and Qi wireless charging. The earphones take 80 minutes and the case takes 110 minutes to charge. The Oppo Enco X come with IP54 dust and water resistance.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Comments

For the biggest CES 2021 stories and latest updates, visit our CES hub.

Further reading: Oppo, Oppo Enco X, Oppo Enco X Specifications, Oppo Enco X price
