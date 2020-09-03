Oppo Enco W51 true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones with active noise cancellation and wireless charging have been launched in India, priced at Rs. 4,999. The latest offering in Oppo's growing range of audio products and smart accessories, the Enco W51 were launched yesterday alongside the Oppo F17 and Oppo F17 Pro smartphones and will be available for sale soon. At this price, the Oppo Enco W51 is among the most affordable TWS earphones with premium features such as active noise cancellation in India.

Oppo Enco W51 price in India

Oppo Enco W51 are priced at Rs. 4,999 in India. These will be offered in two colours options - white and blue. No availability details have been announced yet, although the earphones are expected to be up for purchase soon.

Although there are plenty of TWS earphones available at under Rs. 5,000 in India, the Oppo Enco W51 go a bit further by offering active noise cancellation and wireless charging. Both are typically premium features seen on TWS earphones priced at over Rs. 10,000. Oppo is bringing these features to the affordable space is an interesting move that could see other manufacturers also try to offer more in their upcoming products.

Oppo Enco W51 specifications, features

Oppo Enco W51 feature active noise cancellation that is claimed by the company to reduce noise by up to 35dB. The earphones come with a three-microphone system that further improves sound quality and noise reduction on voice calls. The earphones also support Qi wireless charging. This means that the Oppo Enco W51 can be charged by most wireless charging mats and pads. There's also a USB Type-C port on the charging case for traditional wired charging.

The Oppo Enco W51 have 7mm dynamic drivers and uses Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity. The earphones have a 25mAh battery in each earpiece, along with a 480mAh battery in the charging case. With active noise cancellation on, the earphones have a claimed battery life of 3.5 hours on their own, and 20 hours of listening along with the charging case. The earphones are IP54 rated for dust and water resistance.

