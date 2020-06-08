Technology News
Oppo Enco W51 True Wireless Earphones Launched

The Oppo Enco W51 can charge wirelessly

By Aditya Shenoy | Updated: 8 June 2020 13:41 IST
Oppo Enco W51 True Wireless Earphones Launched

The Enco W51 sports a USB Type-C port for charging.

Highlights
  • Oppo Enco W51 has 7mm drivers
  • There are 6 mics per earbud
  • It offers 24 hours of battery life

Oppo Enco W51 ANC True Wireless Earphones have been launched in China. The new Enco W51 was unveiled in China alongside the Oppo Reno 4. The Oppo Enco series has multiple earphones out of which the Oppo Enco Free and the Enco W31 are True Wireless earphones. Now the Enco W51 is a part of the same series. The Enco W51 has 7mm drivers and has support for Bluetooth 5.0 and IP54 rating for dust and water resistance.

Enco W51 price

The new Enco W51 True Wireless earphones were launched in China for CNY 499 (roughly Rs. 5,350). These earphones will go on sale on 9th July but pre-orders have begun starting June 12. These True Wireless Earphones are available in three colour options Velvet White, Azure and Feather Black.

Enco W51 specifications

Oppo W51 earphones have 7mm drivers with a frequency response range from 20Hz - 20kHz. These earphones use the new Bluetooth low-latency dual-pass which helps reduce latency. Oppo claims that these earphones have a low-latency of 94ms for both ears and 47ms for a single ear. The company is also advertising a 35dB reduction in noise using two microphones. For calls, they uses three microphones for noise reduction. According to Oppo, there are 6 mics per earbud.

Oppo claims that these earphones can offer 24 hours of total battery life. The earphones offer 4 hours of playback on one charge, the time drops to 3.5 hours if you use Active Noise Cancellation. The earphones have a 25mAh battery each while the case has a 480mAh battery. The case has a USB Type-C port for charging and can be charged wirelessly as well. Each earbud measures 4.6g in weight while the case of the Oppo W51 measures 55.5g.

