Technology News
Oppo Enco W11, Enco W31, Enco M31 Price in India Cut by Rs. 500

Revised prices for Oppo Enco W11, Enco W31 and Enco M31 are now available on Amazon and Flipkart.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 15 September 2020 14:49 IST
The Oppo Enco W31 and Enco M31 had received price cuts earlier as well

Highlights
  • Oppo Enco W11 earbuds provide five hours of playback
  • Oppo Enco W31 headphones have bass mode and balance mode
  • Oppo Enco M31 earphones have LDAC Bluetooth codec

Oppo Enco W11, Oppo Enco W31, and Oppo Enco M31 headphones have received a permanent price cut of Rs. 500 in India. This means that the Oppo Enco W11 TWS earphones are now available at a price of Rs 1,999, the Enco M31 neckband style earphones are available at a price of Rs 1,999, and the Enco W31 TWS headphones are now available for sale at a price of Rs 3,499. All three Oppo headphones are currently available for purchase at latest prices on e-commerce platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart.

Oppo Enco W11 price, features

The Oppo Enco W11 TWS earbuds were launched in June this year at a price of Rs. 2,999. The earbuds received a price cut earlier and these are now available at Rs. 1,999. The earbuds provide five hours of music playback and a total 20 hours of playback with the charging case. There is also noise cancellation support during phone calls. Oppo Enco W11 feature 8mm dynamic drivers with AAC codec support, Bluetooth 5.0 and are rated IP54 for water and dust resistance.

Oppo Enco W31 price, features

Launched in March, the Oppo Enco W31 TWS headphones were initially priced at Rs. 4,499. These earphones are now available at Rs. 3,499. The headphones come with an in-ear design and feature anti-wind noise chambers. These also have two high-sensitive microphones on each side and are equipped with two distinct audio modes: bass mode and balance mode. The Oppo Enco W31 are available in Black, Pink, and White colour options.

Oppo Enco M31 price, features

The Oppo Enco M31 wireless neckband-style earphones were launched at a price of Rs. 2,999, and these are now available at a price of Rs. 1,999. The earphones use Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity and support LDAC Bluetooth codec. The earphones also feature 9.2mm dynamic drivers and AI-powered noise reduction technology.

