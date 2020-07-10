Oppo Enco W31 and Oppo Enco M31 wireless headphones have received a temporary price cut in India. The headphones will be offered at reduced prices till July 15. The Oppo Enco W31 is getting a temporary price cut of Rs. 700, whereas the Oppo Enco M31 sees a price slash of Rs. 1,000. The reduced prices of the two Oppo headphones are already live on Amazon India, and the e-commerce giant is also offering a 5 percent instant discount to HSBC cashback card users.

Oppo Enco W31, Oppo Enco M31 price in India, sale

The Oppo Enco W31 wireless earbuds are currently priced in India at Rs. 3,799, down Rs. 700 from its original launch price. The earphones were launched in India in March for a price of Rs. 4,499. Recently, these had received a temporary price cut of Rs. 500, and now the company has introduced a promotional price reduction once again. The Oppo Enco W31 are listed on Amazon India in two colour options – Black and White. Offers include no-cost EMI options and 5 percent instant discount on HSBC cashback card.

The Oppo Enco M31 wireless headphones are currently priced in India at Rs. 1,999. The original launch price of the headphones, the company says, was Rs. 2,999, which means a Rs. 1,000 price cut has been introduced till July 15. At the official launch in March, the headphones price wasn't announced and due to the lockdown, the sale was then postponed to May. In May, the Oppo Enco M31 were briefly listed for a promotional price of Rs. 1,999 till May 27. The same offer has been brought back once again, and this time the reduced price will be live till July 15. Amazon India lists the Oppo Enco M31 in two colour options – Green and Black. The HSBC cashback card instant discount applies here as well.

Oppo Enco W31 specifications, features

Oppo Enco W31 headphones come with an in-ear design and have a water as well as dust resistant build. There are also anti-wind noise chambers and two internal high-sensitive microphones on each side. The headphones come with dual composite thermoplastic polyurethanes (TPU) and graphene diaphragms and are equipped with two distinct audio modes, namely bass mode and balance mode.

Oppo Enco M31 specifications, features

Oppo Enco M31 wireless headphones use Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity and support the LDAC Bluetooth codec that is widely available on modern Android smartphones. These have IPX5 water resistance rating and the company claims that the wireless headphones can offer up to 12 hours of music playback on a single charge. It also claims that the headphones offer 3 hours of music playback with 10 minutes of charging.

The Oppo Enco M31 include a USB Type-C port for charging. The headphones feature a neckband-style design and the headphones pack 9.2mm audio drivers. Additionally, there's an AI-powered noise cancellation feature that is touted to provide clearer call audio. The headphones also come with in-line controls that include a multi-function button, and volume buttons and microphone.

Which is the bestselling Vivo smartphone in India? Why has Vivo not been making premium phones? We interviewed Vivo's director of brand strategy Nipun Marya to find out, and to talk about the company's strategy in India going forward. We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.