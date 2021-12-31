Technology News
  • Oppo Enco M32 Price in India Surface Online Ahead of January 5 Launch: Report

Oppo Enco M32 Price in India Surface Online Ahead of January 5 Launch: Report

Oppo Enco M32 will be available for purchase via Amazon and the company website.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 31 December 2021 17:06 IST
Oppo Enco M32 Price in India Surface Online Ahead of January 5 Launch: Report

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Enco M32 earphones are equipped with 10mm dynamic drivers

Highlights
  • Oppo Enco M32 earphones use Bluetooth v5
  • They are rated IP55 for water and dust resistance
  • Oppo Enco M32 earphones can be fully charged in 35 minutes, says Oppo

Oppo Enco M32 neckband-style earphones' price in India has surfaced online ahead of its launch on January 5 in the country. As per a report, the Bluetooth earphones' launch price will be less than that of its predecessor, Oppo Enco M31. The news comes a few days after Oppo revealed the full specifications of the earphones via an Amazon listing as well as its official website. The USP of Oppo Enco M32 is the earphones' fast charging technology and long battery life.

Oppo Enco M32 price in India, availability

Citing a teaser on Amazon, 91Mobiles reports that the Oppo Enco M32 earphones' price in India is Rs. 1,499, which is Rs. 500 less than the launch price of Oppo Enco M31. Gadgets 360 could not independently confirm the listing as it may have been removed. Furthermore, there is no information on Oppo Enco M32's price on Oppo's official website as well.

Oppo Enco M32 specifications

Oppo Enco M32 earphones come with an ergonomic fin design and magnetic earbuds which use a Hall-effect switch. They are equipped with 10mm titanium-plated composite diaphragm Dynamic drivers, and have independent bass chamber design for deep, punchy bass. The neckband has three buttons, and it comes with a dual-device fast switching feature. The earphones use Bluetooth v5 and are rated IP55 for dust and water resistance.

The Oppo Enco M32 earphones come with flash charging technology. According to the company, they offer up to 20 hours of playback in 10 minutes of quick charging. Furthermore, they are claimed to be fully charged in 35 minutes via a USB Type-C cable. Oppo says the earphones can be used for up to 28 hours for music playback.

How does the Oppo Find N improve over Galaxy Z Fold 3? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Oppo Enco M32, Oppo Enco M32 Price in India, Oppo Enco M32 Specifications, Oppo
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
