Oppo Enco M32 Neckband-Style Earphones With Up to 28 Hours of Battery Life Launched in India

Oppo Enco M32 earphones offer 20 hours of music playback with 10 minutes of quick charge.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 5 January 2022 14:32 IST
Oppo Enco M32 Neckband-Style Earphones With Up to 28 Hours of Battery Life Launched in India

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Enco M32 will be available in Black colour option

Highlights
  • Oppo Enco M32 earphones are IP55-rated for water and dust resistance
  • They will be available at an introductory price Rs. 1,499
  • Oppo Enco M32 will go on sale from January 10

Oppo Enco M32 neckband-style earphones were launched on Wednesday in India. They offer various features including fast charging technology, long battery life, balanced audio output, and IP55 rating for dust and water resistance. The successors to the Enco M31 earbuds, the new earphones come equipped with an independent sound cavity that allows for a larger sound field, and immersive sound experience. They come with an AI call-noise-reduction algorithm for clear calling, and dual-device, fast-switching function to quickly switch between two devices.

Oppo Enco M32 price in India, availability

Oppo Enco M32 price in India has been set at Rs. 1,799, however, Oppo will offer the earphones at a special discounted price of Rs. 1,499 during the first sale period that will be held from January 10 till January 12 on Amazon and the Oppo online store. They will also be available for purchase across all retail outlets starting January 10 at a price of Rs. 1,799. The earphones will be available in Black colour option.

Oppo Enco M32 specifications

Oppo already revealed the key specifications of the earphones in a previous teaser. The Oppo Enco M32 earphones pack 10mm titanium-plated composite diaphragm dynamic drivers to deliver balanced sound with discernible bass, clear mids and crisp highs, the company says. The earphones support the AAC audio format, and feature an independent sound cavity that allows for a larger sound field for an immersive audio experience.

The Oppo Enco M32 earphones come with a Hall magnetic switch in the earbuds. This essentially means that the music will pause when the two earbuds are attached together and start playing as soon as the magnets are disengaged. The neckband has three buttons: volume up, volume down, and a multifunction button to control calls and summon voice assistants. They use Bluetooth v5.0, and come with a dual-device fast switching feature.

Oppo Enco M32 earphones have an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance. They come with flash charging technology, and as per Oppo, the earphones can deliver up to 20 houses of playback in 10 minutes of quick charging. Furthermore, Oppo claims that the earphones' 220mAh battery can be fully charged in 35 minutes via a USB Type-C cable. They are claimed to offer up to 28 hours of music playback on a full charge. The earphones weigh 26.8 grams.

Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
China Drafts Rules on Security Reviews for Apps Influencing Public Opinion

