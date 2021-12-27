Technology News
Oppo Enco M32 Neckband-Style Earphones Teased to Launch in India Soon

Oppo Enco M32 are claimed to offer up to 20 hours of playback in 10-minute charging.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 27 December 2021 19:10 IST
Photo Credit: Amazon

Oppo Enco M32 earphones will have an ergonomic fin design

  • Oppo Enco M32 will come with USB Type-C port
  • They will be offered in at least Black colour option
  • Oppo Enco M32 will retail on Amazon.in

Oppo Enco M32 neckband-style earphones India launch has been teased by the company. The earphones will come with a fast charging technology, bass drivers and ergonomic fin design. These upcoming Oppo earphones are the successor to the Enco M31 earbuds that were launched in May last year. There is not much information about the price and specifications. These upcoming earphones will be available on Amazon just like the Oppo Enco M31. They are expected to be offered in multiple colour options.

The Oppo Enco M32 earphones are listed on a microsite on Amazon.in, which means they will be available for purchase on the e-commerce website. The microsite also has a small video which shows the features of the earphones. They will come with a fast charging technology that is claimed to offer up to 20 hours of playback in 10 minutes charging. We can also see a USB Type-C port in the video. Oppo claims that the earphones can be fully charged in 35 minutes. The Oppo India site has also created a microsite for the new headphones, detailing the same information.

Additionally, the video clip shows that the Oppo Enco M32 will feature an ergonomic fin design, and will be equipped with 10mm large dynamic drivers to boost bass. Other features include magnetic earbuds which join together in case they are not being used. There is a Black colour option, and they weigh 33 grams.

In comparison, the Oppo Enco M31 earphones offer 3 hours of music playback with 10 minutes of charging. They are equipped with 9.2mm dynamic drivers, and use Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity. They have IPX5 rating for water resistance, and an AI-powered noise cancellation feature. They also feature Magnetic Control for pausing and starting music by joining and separating the earbuds. The earphones are offered in Black and Green colour options.

How does the Oppo Find N improve over Galaxy Z Fold 3? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Oppo Enco M32, Oppo Enco M32 Specifications, Oppo
Realme Dizo Watch R With Over 110 Sports Modes, Dizo Buds Z Pro With ANC Confirmed to Launch in India on January 5
