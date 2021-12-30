Technology News
  Oppo Enco M32 Earphones India Launch Set for January 5, Specifications Revealed

Oppo Enco M32 Earphones India Launch Set for January 5, Specifications Revealed

Oppo Enco M32 specifications have been revealed by the company.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 30 December 2021 14:38 IST
Oppo Enco M32 Earphones India Launch Set for January 5, Specifications Revealed

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Enco M32 are currently teased in Black colour option

Highlights
  • Oppo Enco M32 can be fully charged in 35 minutes
  • They feature 10mm titanium-plated Dynamic driver
  • Oppo Enco M32 earphones come with dual-device fast switching

Oppo Enco M32 neckband-style earphones India launch has been set for January 5, the Chinese company announced while revealing its specifications. The pair of earphones will offer various features including fast charging technology, long battery life, dual-device fast switching, and IP55 rating for dust and water resistance. The upcoming Oppo headset is the successor to the Enco M31 earbuds that were launched in May last year. The Oppo Enco M32 earphones will be available on Amazon, and are currently teased in Black colour options.

As per the announcement by Oppo on its official website, the Oppo Enco M32 will be launched on January 5. The same information is available on an Amazon listing page which also shows a table differentiating between the features of Oppo Enco M32 and Oppo Enco M31. The upcoming earphones are currently teased in Black colour option but they could debut in multiple colour options like its predecessor.

Oppo Enco M32 specifications, features

Oppo Enco M32 earphones are equipped with 10mm titanium-plated composite diaphragm Dynamic drivers, and have an independent bass chamber design for deep, punchy bass. Oppo says that the drivers support a wide frequency range and large sound field. They will feature an ergonomic fin design, and magnetic earbuds which use a Hall-effect switch. When the earbuds are split, they automatically pair with a device. When the earbuds are joined together, they will be powered off.

The neckband has three buttons: volume up, volume down, and a multifunction button to control calls and summon voice assistants. Oppo Enco M32 earphones can remain connected to two smartphones/ tablets at the same time via Bluetooth v5.0, and come with dual-device fast switching feature. They support CD-quality advanced audio coding (AAC) for detailed sound reproduction.

Oppo Enco M32 earphones are rated IP55 for dust and water resistance. They come with flash charging technology, and Oppo claims that earphones can deliver up to 20 houses of playback in 10 minutes of quick charging. Furthermore, they can be fully charged in 35 minutes via a USB Type-C cable, as per Oppo, and are claimed to offer up to 28 hours of music playback on a full charge.

How does the Oppo Find N improve over Galaxy Z Fold 3? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Oppo Enco M32, Oppo Enco M32 Specifications, Oppo
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
OnePlus 10 Pro Specifications Suggested by Geekbench, China’s 3C Ahead of January Launch

Oppo Enco M32 Earphones India Launch Set for January 5, Specifications Revealed
