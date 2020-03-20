Chinese smartphone maker Oppo recently boosted its presence in the audio segment in India with the launch of the Enco Free and Enco W31 true wireless earphones, which are priced at Rs. 7,999 and Rs. 4,499 respectively. The company has announced that it will be expanding the audio range this month; the Oppo Enco M31 wireless neckband-style earphones will go on sale on March 30. The price of the new earphones will be revealed on the sale date itself, and the earphones will be available in two colours - black and green.

The Enco M31 earphones are the second neckband-style wireless headset from Oppo, after the Enco Q1. The new earphones use Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity, and support the LDAC Bluetooth codec which is widely available on modern Android smartphones. The headset uses 9.2mm dynamic drivers, and the neckband is flexible for comfort and ease of use.

Oppo hasn't revealed the price or availability of the Enco M31 earphones, and will announce these details when the earphones go on sale on March 30. We expect the earphones to be available online through major e-commerce platforms, and could be priced at under Rs. 5,000.

Earlier this month, Oppo launched the Enco Free and Enco W31 true wireless earphones. The former is the more expensive of the two, priced at Rs. 7,999, and features design and features similar to the Apple AirPods. The company also recently launched the Oppo Reno 3 Pro (Review), which is priced at Rs. 29,990 and offers decent camera performance.

